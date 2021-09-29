Man shot in head after reportedly breaking into Baxter County home, authorities say

A man was shot and injured after reportedly breaking into a home Tuesday night in Baxter County, authorities said.

The man called 911 shortly after 11:15 p.m., stating he had been shot in the head, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office. Additional information indicated the man reportedly broke into the residence and had been shot by a female in the home who was believed to have been in a relationship with him, the release states.

Upon arrival at the Jordan-area home, officers found the man, a 26-year-old whose name wasn’t included in the release, sitting in a vehicle on the property, authorities said.

The man was transported by air ambulance to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., and was discharged from the hospital early Wednesday morning, the release states.

No arrests had been made at the time of the release. Evidence from the incident will be reviewed by the prosecuting attorney, authority said.