Police investigate fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Marion

Police are investigating a shooting in Marion that left an 18-year-old dead, authorities said.

Officers responded around 10:11 p.m. Sunday to a shooting at the Sonic at 139 Block St. in Marion, according to Corporal Lindsay Cooper with Marion police.

The shooting victim, Kyjuan Hardaway, 18, was located at the scene and transported to the hospital, where he later died, Cooper said.

Police have identified the suspect and are in the process of obtaining warrants for the person's arrest, Cooper added.

The investigation is ongoing.