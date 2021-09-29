Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Cabot’s Braden Jay

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:43 a.m.
Cabot senior wide receiver Braden Jay (5) finished with 60 receptions for 1,165 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He also returned three kickoffs for scores.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Cabot’s Braden Jay.

Class: 2022

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5-10

Weight: 175 pounds

Offers: Committed to Harding; offer from Ouachita Baptist

Stats: For the season, he has 22 receptions for 555 yards and 8 touchdowns. Jay has rushed 12 times for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns, and returned 3 kickoffs, including 1 for a touchdown. He had more than 2,000 total yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior.

Coach Scott Reed:

“Complete player, great ball skills. Caught a one-handed touchdown against El Dorado. He's explosive, can run away from defenders in the open field and is very intelligent.”

