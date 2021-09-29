UNDER THE RADAR: Cabot’s Braden Jay

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Cabot’s Braden Jay.

Class: 2022

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5-10

Weight: 175 pounds

Offers: Committed to Harding; offer from Ouachita Baptist

Stats: For the season, he has 22 receptions for 555 yards and 8 touchdowns. Jay has rushed 12 times for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns, and returned 3 kickoffs, including 1 for a touchdown. He had more than 2,000 total yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior.

Coach Scott Reed:

“Complete player, great ball skills. Caught a one-handed touchdown against El Dorado. He's explosive, can run away from defenders in the open field and is very intelligent.”