Trinity Village offers scholarship for CNAs

What started as an inaugural fundraiser to purchase a handicap-accessible van blossomed into the beginning of a scholarship fund for certified nursing assistants who want to become licensed practical nurses.

Trinity Village Retirement Community President Mac Bellingrath announced Wednesday that qualified certified nursing assistants at the Pine Bluff facility can apply for a full-ride scholarship of about $4,800 to Southeast Arkansas College to pursue licensed practical nurse certificates. The award will cover tuition, books, fees and other ancillary costs.

The application period will begin Friday and run through Oct. 31, with a recipient to be named in November.

"We hope this is something that our CNAs are very interested in, and maybe this is just the beginning," Bellingrath said, speaking to a small crowd of employees and Southeast Arkansas College officials. "We hope that you will be interested in an opportunity to increase your credentialing and take advantage of the economic rewards that come with having an LPN certification. We hope you will be as excited about this, as excited as we are about providing this opportunity."

The recipient will begin the three-semester, 56-credit hour program that will cover the spring, summer and fall terms of 2022. Bellingrath said the scholarship effort is a two-year pilot program, with another award to be presented for classes in 2023.

In a news release, Bellingrath explained that a goal to raise $10,000 for the van was exceeded by $17,000, and Trinity Village leaders "slowly" determined how to use the extra funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It fit as a way to help lift the wage-earning potential of a CNA to that of a professional wage earner," Bellingrath said. "It fit as a way for us to develop and retain more LPNs, something of a challenge for every nursing home."

Southeast Arkansas College President Steven Bloomberg said the scholarship will help a Trinity Village worker assist in an area of health care where more licensed practical nurses are needed.

"Our health care workers were taxed before the pandemic," Bloomberg said. "Now, more than ever, we need to make sure we understand how the rest of us respect them and how much of these opportunities are going to give somebody who's a CNA an opportunity to be an LPN. That opens a lot of doors as well."

Each CNA already will have earned 10 credit hours toward LPN certification, Bellingrath said. To qualify, the selected CNA must have worked full time at Trinity Village for at least a year and completed 1,600 work hours. The CNA must have posted an all-time attendance record of 90% or better, be fully vaccinated against covid-19 and agree to remain at the center for three years from the time the scholarship is awarded.

Bellingrath credited Bloomberg with leading him to Barbara Dunn, director of development at the college, and Joyce Scott, the college's director of nursing and allied health, to develop the scholarship program.

"These three people have done a yeoman's work to make this happen quickly and efficiently. I appreciate all three of you for making this happen," Bellingrath commented.

CNA