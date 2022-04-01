Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 1 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Stellar Tap in the sixth

BEST BET Airborne Gal in the ninth

LONG SHOT Torin in the first

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 151-447 (33.8%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $29,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $10,000

TORIN** couldn't stand up in the mud in his first two starts at the meeting, but he has worked smarty after a freshening, and the front-runner was a two-time winner on a fast track last season at Oaklawn. MAJOR ATTRACTION has finished in the money in all three starts at the meeting, and he is taking a slight drop for new and winning connections. BROTHER AARON has been earning competitive Beyer figures, and he has recorded two bullet workouts for new trainer Al Cates.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 TorinArrietaCox12-1

7 Major AttractionCabreraBroberg8-5

4 Brother AaronHarrCates3-1

1 Southside SwigCourtMoysey4-1

2 GainerSantanaVillafranco3-1

3 River FinnCanchariHaran15-1

5 Super WiseBaileyCates15-1

2 Purse $30,000, 1 mile, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

LUCKS BIG BOY** set fractions faster than those recorded in the Azeri Stakes in a deceptive fourth-place finish, and he is cutting back in distance and likely wins under kinder rating. JACKS SPRING BREAK finished well behind the top selections two races back, but he rallied past that same rival in a vastly improved second-place effort March 12. CYBERTOWN made a mild rally up to fifth in his career debut sprinting, and he benefits from the experience and is also wearing blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Lucks Big BoyBaileyAshauer4-1

7 Jacks Spring BreakGonzalezMason9-5

6 CybertownLopezMartin5-1

8 BotanyCabreraMoquett5-2

1 Tapped OutMedellinPrather8-1

2 Slightly CraftyHarrCline12-1

5 Riante SkyHiraldoMilligan15-1

3 Moonshine VisionCourtFires20-1

3 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

QUE PASA MUFASA** has been showing ability in her workouts since January, and trainer Mac Robertson rarely runs a "short" horse in a career debut. Moreover, she gets the stable's go-to rider. CALL KRYSTAL finished second in both of her races as a juvenile, and she is a logical contender if she is stronger and faster as a 4-year-old filly. ZMUDA has rallied in two in-the-money finishes at the meeting, and she likely has a fitness edge over the top two.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Que Pasa MufasaGonzalezRobertson6-1

5 Call KrystalCanchariVon Hemel2-1

4 ZmudaCabreraHiles5-1

3 FarasinoQuinonezWitt9-2

1 MiddieFrancoRobertson6-1

2 Really NiceArrietaVon Hemel8-1

6 Bad OutlookTorresSmith7-2

4 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

INVALUABLE*** has been racing competitively in $30,000 claiming races, and she is taking a significant class drop for top connections. BOATHOUSE VIEW has been training well for new trainer Robertino Diodoro, and she has the class to win at today's claiming price. CREDIT ENHANCEMENT contested the pace in a third-place return to Oaklawn, and she shows improved workouts for new trainer Allen Milligan.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 InvaluableCohenDiodoro2-1

1a Boathouse ViewCohenDiodoro2-1

8 Credit EnhancementQuinonezMilligan3-1

6 FlatoutandfoxyFrancoMartin6-1

4 Lil Miss Hot MessBaileyMurphy8-1

2 Kay Bee GeeCabreraMoquett7-2

7 Lovely Lady LexiCourtDurham8-1

5 Fables Love AffairArrietaRiecken12-1

3 DaringHarrPuhl15-1

5 Purse $29,500, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

VISION OF ELIAS* has been forwardly placed in a pair of sixth-place finishes, and he has landed in a softer spot and keeps winning rider Ricardo Santana Jr. OTHER TIMES is fit following a useful front-running route effort, and he had to overcome problems in a four-length sprint defeat in his previous race. COINCIDENTAL backed up after showing speed in a decent career debut, and he keeps the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Vision of EliasSantanaMartin2-1

5 Other TimesBaileyRhea12-1

1 CoincidentalCabreraMoquett8-1

3 Warning LabelHarrCline4-1

6 Jackys BackTorresMatthews5-2

8 JustdennisHebertHewitt12-1

9 Backgate RedPereiraPrather8-1

2 Moonshine SurferJordanDeatherage15-1

4 Young o'DaineCourtLoy20-1

6 Purse $106,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

STELLAR TAP**** is battle tested in graded stake races, and he has trained well since a troubled trip in the Rebel. CONCEPT ran fast winning a sprint stake last fall at Remington, and he has route experience and is a threat if fit following a two-month freshening. CLANCY'S PISTOL has been a clear winner in consecutive route races, and the improving gelding should be rallying behind an honest pace.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Stellar TapRosarioAsmussen9-5

5 ConceptSantanaAsmussen3-1

3 Clancy's PistolVazquezDiodoro5-1

6 RuggsCabreraMoquett7-2

1 MagooGonzalezRobertson6-1

4 Nineties CountryGerouxCox8-1

7 Purse $30,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

OUTCOME** is a steadily improving 3-year-old who exits a sharp eight-length maiden sprint victory, and he drew inside and is bred to run this far. STRIKE A BEAT is an experienced route runner who is taking a small drop in class following a competitive third-place finish. DOC IRWIN is a lightly raced runner with competitive Beyer figures, and he broke his maiden with today's rider aboard.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 OutcomeArrietaBarkley6-1

4 Strike a BeatCabreraBroberg9-5

5 Doc IrwinWalesWitt3-1

6 Turn the SwitchGonzalezRobertson7-2

3 Chase TrackerSaezGarcia8-1

1 First RateJordanJackson10-1

7 Alpine GhostBaileyHaran15-1

8 RecklessnessGallardoMason10-1

8 Purse $108,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

MARACUJA*** has not raced since September, but she won the GI Coaching Club American Oaks following a layoff last summer at Saratoga, and she is taking a big class drop after four consecutive races in Grade I company. LIL KINGS PRINCESS has set an honest pace and kept on running in consecutive clear two-turn victories, and she has continued to look good in subsequent breezes. W W FITZY is a classy veteran mare who finished third in the Pippin.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 MaracujaSantanaAtras2-1

1 Lil Kings PrincessTorresOrtiz5-2

2 W W FitzyCohenDiodoro7-2

4 Bow Bow GirlCabreraRichard5-1

5 Miss ImperialPereiraHollendorfer9-2

6 TuckyourtaleandrunGonzalezLauer10-1

9 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

AIRBORNE GAL*** has been consistently fast in all races outside of Churchill, and she appears to hold a talent advantage. Furthermore, she is running for high percentage trainer Chris Hartman for the first time. CHAKRA has lost a late lead in consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she was claimed by the leading stable and is cutting back to a sprint distance. NISI PRIUS is back sprinting after leading for better than six furlongs in a third-place route finish.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Airborne GalHiraldoHartman7-2

8 ChakraRosarioAsmussen5-2

3 Nisi PriusQuinonezWitt7-2

1 Rock Star ParkingArrietaContreras5-1

2 Nic and ZoeCourtCompton6-1

7 SlushyHarrAnderson10-1

5 Miss Yum YumGarciaMoysey10-1

4 Knight's HonorVazquezRichard8-1