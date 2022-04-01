STATE DIVISION I BASEBALL CAPSULES

UALR at Troy

TODAY 6 p.m. Central WHERE Riddle-Pace Field, Troy, Ala.

RECORDS UALR 11-11, Sun Belt Conference 1-5; Troy 17-7, 4-2 STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UALR RHP Hayden Arnold (3-2, 2.29 ERA); Troy RHP Garrett Gainous (3-2, 3.72 ERA). Game 2: UALR RHP Hoss Brewer (1-0, 2.77 ERA); Troy RHP Brady Fuller (2-1, 4.45 ERA). Game 3: UALR RHP Erik McKnight (2-1, 4.78 ERA); Troy RHP Bay Witcher (3-1, 5.93 ERA).

COACHES Chris Curry (161-200 in eighth season at UALR and overall); Skylar Meade (17-7 in first season at Troy and overall) SERIES Troy leads 23-20 TV None RADIO None INTERNET ESPN-Plus SHORT HOPS UALR catcher Jake Wright has thrown out 11 potential base stealers this season. … UALR scored the first six runs against the University of Arkansas in the teams’ midweek game before losing 16-8. … UALR leads the Sun Belt in team batting with a .310 average — 14 points better than second-place Georgia State.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Troy*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Troy*, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY at Troy*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off TUESDAY at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m. WEDNESDAY Off THURSDAY Off

*Sun Belt Conference game

— Mitchell Gladstone

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State

TODAY 6 p.m.

WHERE Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field, Jonesboro RECORDS Coastal Carolina 13-10-1, 2-3-1 Sun Belt Conference; ASU 5-17, 0-6 STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: Coastal Carolina RHP Nick Parker (0-1, 4.80 ERA); ASU LHP Justin Medlin (0-2, 3.62 ERA). Game 2: Coastal Carolina LHP Reid VanScoter (4-1, 2.43 ERA); ASU RHP Will Nash (1-2, 9.00 ERA). Game 3: Coastal Carolina Michael Knorr (1-0, 3.38 ERA); ASU LHP Jakob Frederick (0-0, 5.28 ERA). COACHES Gary Gilmore (1,014-541-3 in 27th season at Coastal Carolina, 1,267-643-5 in 33rd season overall); Tommy Raffo (335-373-1 in 14th season at ASU and overall) SERIES Coastal Carolina leads 7-2 TV None RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus SHORT HOPS ASU snapped a 13-game losing streak this week, walking off for a victory against the University of Central Arkansas in the bottom of the 11th inning. … Coastal Carolina infielder Dale Thomas is tied for the Sun Belt lead in home runs with eight. … The Red Wolves and Chanticleers haven’t met since 2019 when ASU took two of three games in Conway, S.C.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Coastal Carolina*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Coastal Carolina*, 6 p.m. SUNDAY vs. Coastal Carolina*, 1 p.m. MONDAY Off TUESDAY at SE Missouri State, 6 p.m. WEDNESDAY Off THURSDAY Off

*Sun Belt Conference game

— Mitchell Gladstone

Central Arkansas at North Alabama

TODAY 5 p.m. Central WHERE Mike D. Lane Field, Florence, Ala. RECORDS UCA 9-14, 4-2 ASUN Conference; North Alabama 6-17, 1-5 STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UCA RHP Tyler Cleveland (1-1, 3.24 ERA); North Alabama RHP Jacob Bradshaw (1-4, 8.31 ERA). Game 2: UCA RHP Jesse Barker (2-2, 4.02 ERA); North Alabama RHP Will Haberstock (1-3, 5.33 ERA). Game 3: UCA RHP Cade Fenton (0-1, 5.14 ERA); North Alabama LHP Jacob James (2-1, 3.64 ERA) COACHES Nick Harlan (9-14 in first season at UCA and overall); Mike Keehn (330-309-1 in 14th season at North Alabama and overall) SERIES First meeting TV None RADIO None INTERNET None SHORT HOPS UCA is last in the ASUN in team batting average, hitting .238. North Alabama is 11th out of 12 teams at .246. … Bears infielder Hunter Hicks is tied for the team lead with 13 RBI in just 50 at-bats… This series features the two lowest-scoring teams in the ASUN, with North Alabama averaging 4.9 runs per game and UCA at 4.4.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at North Alabama*, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY at North Alabama*, 2 p.m. SUNDAY at North Alabama*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off TUESDAY at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off THURSDAY Off

*ASUN Conference game

— Mitchell Gladstone

Prairie View A&M at UAPB

TODAY 3 p.m.

WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff RECORDS UAPB 6-14-1, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Prairie View A&M 10-15, 3-3 STARTING PITCHERS N/A COACHES UAPB: Carlos James (172-324-2 in 12 seasons at UAPB); Texas Southern: Auntwan Riggins (90-192 in seven seasons at Prairie View A&M) SERIES UAPB leads 35-26 TV None RADIO None INTERNET uapblionsroar.com SHORT HOPS Prairie View A&M beat UAPB 15-7 in a nonconference game Feb. 19 during the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans. The Golden Lions took a 7-3 lead into the sixth inning but allowed the Panthers to score the final 12 runs. … UAPB has lost the past five games in the series. … Prairie View’s Maddison Parker is fourth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in batting average (.394). … The Golden Lions were held to one run in a loss at Oral Roberts on Tuesday.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Prairie View A&M*, 3 p.m. SATURDAY vs. Prairie View A&M*, 2 p.m. SUNDAY vs. Prairie View A&M*, 1 p.m. MONDAY Off TUESDAY vs. UALR, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off THURSDAY Off

*Southwestern Athletic Conference game

— Erick Taylor



