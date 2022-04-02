Police beat: 3 men face charges after purse stolen

3 men face charges after purse stolen

Little Rock police arrested three men who face felony robbery charges after they stole a woman's purse in downtown Little Rock early Friday morning, authorities said.

A woman approached officers patrolling a parking lot at 200 Cumberland St. around 1 a.m. and said that three men, two wearing red hoodies, snatched her friend's purse near Hurts Donuts at 107 East Markham St., according to police. The woman then pointed at three men in the parking lot -- one in a dark shirt and two in white shirts -- saying they were the robbers, police said.

Police chased the three, eventually arresting Jailon Jackson, 22, in front of Copper Grill and Donta White, 22, hiding nearby, according to authorities. While searching the area, police said, they spotted a red hoodie and a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm pistol.

Another officer arrested Makenzie Dupree, 22, who matched the description of the third suspect, police said. Dupree was spotted putting things behind a trash can, and he eventually told police that a ski mask and loaded Springfield XD40 pistol were his, according to police.

In a video released by Little Rock police on Twitter that showed parts of the chase and arrests, White and Dupree's mug shots are shown, in which they are wearing red hoodies.

Officers said they did not recover the stolen purse, but they impounded a vehicle belonging to White that was idling nearby.

All three men are charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor fleeing.