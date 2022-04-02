Hogs’ Robinson enters transfer portal

University of Arkansas sophomore point guard Khalen Robinson announced via Twitter on Friday that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the second Razorback to do so since the end of the season.

Robinson, 6-0, 180 pounds, played in 11 games before having season-ending foot surgery as a freshman to repair a fracture on his right foot on Jan. 10, 2021. He played in 19 games this season, starting two, and averaged 4.8 minutes and 1.5 points per game.

"Razorback Nation, Thank you!" Robinson tweeted. "Having the opportunity to represent my home state these past 2 years has been an honor. Thank you to my teammates, coaching staff, grad assistants and trainers. Arkansas will forever be home for me but for now I'm ready to take on my next opportunity.

"With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal and reopening my recruitment. I'm excited to see what God has in store for me going forward."

He was an ESPN 4-star recruit in the Razorbacks' 2020 signing class. He picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Florida, Texas A&M, Kansas, TCU, Illinois, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and other programs after playing his senior season at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

Robinson was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps first team as a junior after averaging 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals per game and leading Bryant to the Class 6A state title game.

Freshman guard Chance Moore announced earlier in the week he was entering the transfer portal. With Robinson and Moore's departures, the Razorbacks currently have 14 scholarship athletes, including the signing class of six and this week's commitment of Missouri transfer forward Trevon Brazile expected for the 2022-23 roster.

Guards JD Notae and Au'Diese Toney can return next season because of an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Forward Jaylin Williams, a rising junior, could opt to turn pro or return for the 2022-23 season.