Penstemon, Jacob's Ladder and Edgeworthia





Beardtongue – Penstemon sp. – There are several species of penstemons, with our native Beardtongue, Penstemon hirsutus





producing white, pink or pale lavender bell-shaped blooms clustered on a stalk. While the native species blooms in mid spring to early summer, there are a wealth of new varieties which produce larger individual blooms in a wide range of colors, and a longer blooming period.





They prefer a well-drained soil in full sun.

Jacob’s Ladder – Polemonium reptans





is a spring to early summer blooming perennial. Clusters of blue bell-shaped flowers appear above a network of staggered leaves which are arranged like rungs on a ladder, thus the common name.





The plant does best with full morning sun and afternoon shade, or filtered sunlight, especially in our hot, humid climate. It is not drought tolerant. There is also a variegated form of this plant.





This is a good plant for pollinators.

Edgeworthia -Paperbush





is an interesting shrub for the garden, native to China where it is used to manufacture high quality paper. It would do best in Arkansas with some morning sun and afternoon shade or in filtered sunlight. It likes even moisture, and will wilt quickly when it is dry—luckily it perks back up fairly quickly unless you let it get too dry. Before it drops its leaves in the fall it produces large buds at the tips of the branches.





In late February to late March (depending on our season) the buds open to reveal creamy yellow clusters of tubular flowers which will last for 3-4 weeks.





They release their sweet smell in the evening. It is reliably hardy in zones 7 & 8, and can survive in more protected spots in the northern tier of our state. We saw this large specimen in Jackson, Tennessee.





Mature size can be 6 feet tall and wide, but I had never seen one this large in person. Stunning!