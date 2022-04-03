Shooting outside mall leaves 1 person wounded, police say

A shooting in the parking lot of the Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock left one person injured Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

A tweet from the Little Rock Police Department said that a male victim had been taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Spokesman Mark Edwards was not able to provide further identifying information about the victim, including his age, on Saturday afternoon.

Edwards said officers had responded to the scene at 6000 W. Markham St. after multiple gunshots were reported. The Twitter post said the department had no confirmed information to release on a suspect.

An entry in the Little Rock police dispatch log shows a report of shots fired at that address at 1:48 p.m.