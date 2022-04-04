Batiste takes home 5 Grammys





LAS VEGAS -- Jon Batiste won album of the year honors for "We Are" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, giving him five trophies on a night that saw the '70s funk of Silk Sonic take record of the year and song of the year and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo take three awards.

Batiste honored the artists he beat. "The creative arts are subjective," he said. "Be you."

The multigenre performer also won for his song "Cry," the video for "Freedom" and his work with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the soundtrack for "Soul."





The R&B supergroup Silk Sonic took home four awards, including record of the year. Olivia Rodrigo collected three trophies, including the coveted best new artist honor.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, the duo who make up Silk Sonic, were exuberant as they accepted the honor toward the end of the ceremony. The win puts Mars in historic company again: He becomes the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times.

Rodrigo's win for best new artist put her in esteemed company including Carly Simon, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tom Jones, the Beatles and Billie Eilish.

A veteran of the "High School Musical" series, Rodrigo became the breakout music star of 2021, leading with her viral hit "Drivers License" and following with the single "Good 4 U" and the aching album "Sour," which took best pop vocal album.

"This is my biggest dream come true," she said after her best new artist win. She thanked her parents for supporting her dreams, which at one point involved being an Olympic gymnast and quickly veered toward music.

Silk Sonic opened the Grammys in Las Vegas by performing their "777." They returned to the stage a short time later to collect the song of the year trophy for "Leave the Door Open."

The win helps Mars tie the record for most song of the year wins. He had previously won for "24K Magic."

Both Mars and .Paak jumped out their seat, threw up their hands and danced to their song.

"I couldn't be more proud to be doing this with than anyone other than you," Mars said to .Paak. "We'll be singing this song together for the rest of our lives."

By the time the show started on CBS, Batiste had already taken home four Grammy Awards, including his first ever. Batiste won for best American roots performance, best American roots song, best music video and tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera for best score soundtrack for visual media. It was the first tie since 2019. His song "Freedom" in the music video category beat out several other tough competitors. All the honors were handed out during a pre-telecast ceremony.

"I am so grateful for the gifts that God has given me and the ability to share that for the love of humankind," Batiste said. "We just wanted everyone to see it. Any depression, any bondage or any darkness that was over your life is completely removed by just the love and the joy of the video."

Batiste entered the Grammys as the leading nominee with 11 nominations.

It was a family affair from cousins Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, who won best rap performance for their song "Family Ties." Lamar won his 14th Grammy and the first for Keem, who said "nothing could have prepared me for this moment" after stepping out onstage to claim his trophy.

Chris Stapleton won his third Grammy for best country solo performance for "You Should Probably Leave." He extended his record for the most wins.

Foo Fighters won three awards Sunday, but were not in attendance to pick up their trophies after the recent death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. An extended tribute to Hawkins played before the show's In Memorium segment honoring artists and music industry figures who've died.

TJ Osborne, who came out as gay last year, fought back tears as he and his brother accepted a Grammy for the Brothers Osborn song "Younger Me." He noted the song was inspired by his coming out.

The ceremony shifted from Los Angeles to Las Vegas because of rising covid-19 cases and the omicron variant in January, with organizers citing "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled show at the time.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Kennedy of The Associated Press.

Jon Batiste is seen in the audience before going on stage to accept the award for best music video for "Freedom" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaks on screen at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



Olivia Rodrigo accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Sour" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform "777" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



Olivia Rodrigo accepts the award for best new artist at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept the award for record of the year for "Leave the Door Open" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



Robert Fyvolent, from left, David Dinerstein, Questlove, and Joseph Patel accept the award for best music film album for "Summer Of Soul" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



Alan Ferguson, from left, Jon Batiste and Alex P. Willson accept the award for best music video for "Freedom" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



FILE - Olivia Rodrigo performs "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Rodrigo is nominated for seven Grammy Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)











