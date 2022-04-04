Favorite Lone Rock solid in Temperence Hill win

HOT SPRINGS -- A bit of a bump with his stablemate was overcome by the winner, who matched the bettors' confidence.

R. A. Hill Stable's and Flying P Stable's Lone Rock, ridden at even-money by Ramon Vazquez for trainer Robertino Diodoro, held off a late surge by Willis Horton's Last Samurai, ridden by Jon Court from Dallas Stewart's barn, to win the $150,000 1 1/2-mile Temperence Hill Stakes in 2:30.82 before an estimated crowd of 4,000 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Sunday.

"I can't say enough about this horse," said Diodoro, who claimed Lone Rock in late 2020 for $40,000 for current owners Raymond Hill and Jason Provenzano. Since Diodoro's claim, Lone Rock has a record of 8-2-0 in 11 starts. "I thank the owner group for sticking with us. He's been a lot of fun."

Lone Rock, a gelded son of Majestic Warrior, finished a neck in front of Samurai Warrior, who was 2 lengths in front of third-place Tenfold, ridden for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen by jockey David Cabrera. Penny Lauer's Strong Tide was ridden by Geovanni Franco to fourth, 6 3/4 lengths behind Lone Rock.

The Temperence Hill Stakes is named after the thoroughbred Temperence Hill, owned by John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs throughout his career. Temperence Hill, a son of Stop the Music foaled on March 6, 1977, was trained by Joe Cantey. He won Oaklawn's 1980 Grade I Arkansas Derby and the Grade I 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 7, 1980.

Lone Rock followed the early lead of stablemate Goalie, ridden by David Cohen, through an opening quarter-mile in 24.17 and the half in 48.18, each with Strong tide close in third and Last Samurai fourth, within no more 5 1/2 lengths.

After the first of two trips past the grandstand and into the second of three turns, Vazquez put Lone Rock in tight against the rail, just off of Goalie's left flank with the two made contact. The much larger Lone Rock briefly bobbled but regained his composure and remained close into the backstretch.

"The other one gave him a little bit of trouble," Diodoro said. "To be honest, I wasn't overly happy to see that, but the horse overcame it and dug in down the lane."

Vazquez was uncertain what led to the contact.

"I don't know, but it didn't have me too worried," he said. "On the back, we just relaxed and got away."

By the mile split of 1:38.88, Lone Rock led Strong Tide by a length, with Goalie a length back in third. Last Samurai was sixth, 3 1/4 lengths off the lead.

As Lone Rock straightened in the homestretch, Goalie had long surrendered and finished last in the field of six. Last Samurai was gaining and clearly geared for a race to the finish.

Last Samurai was within 1/2 length with an eighth of a mile left. Court said he thought his horse could catch Lone Rock, but the winner responded.

"I got to him early enough to get by him, but he was the favorite for a reason," Court said. "He held on just enough. I thought I had enough to get by him, but he had a little extra there. When I got up to him, I could actually see the horse respond."

Since Diodoro's claim, Lone Rock has won at Oaklawn, Del Mar near San Diego, Belmont Park, Saratoga, and Churchill Downs, but only once at one mile and 1/16th. He won multiple stakes at longer distances, and Diodoro said he was mistaken to have entered Lone Rock for a sixth-place finish in Oaklawn's 1-mile-and-1/16th Razorback Handicap on Feb. 12.

"Lone Rock is just a monster, physically, " Diodoro said. "Around the barn, he's just a pet, everyone's favorite. He's a special horse, and not just because he wins races. It's not easy to find a long-distance horse who will run like that."