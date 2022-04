One man was killed in a vehicle fire that spread to a Hot Springs home on Tuesday, police said.

According to authorities, the fire happened at 205 Brown St., off Sunset Bay Road, shortly after 5 p.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, had just arrived home when his vehicle caught fire, trapping him inside, Hot Springs police spokesman officer Omar Cervantes said Wednesday.

Video not playing? Click here https://www.youtube.com/embed/OdFypq3IpA0