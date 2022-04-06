QB Coley transferring from Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Quarterback Lucas Coley will enter the NCAA’s transfer portal, he announced Wednesday.

Coley redshirted his first season at Arkansas in 2021. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Coley was one of the marquee names in coach Sam Pittman’s second signing class at Arkansas. He was a 4-star recruit out of Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio and committed to the Razorbacks over Virginia Tech, Louisville, Houston, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Washington State and others.

“First, I would like to say thank you to the University of Arkansas,” Coley wrote. “Thank you to the coaching, nutrition and academic staff, and especially the welcoming Razorback fan base.”

With Coley’s departure, Arkansas is left with two scholarship quarterbacks — returning starter KJ Jefferson and backup Malik Hornsby. The Razorbacks did not sign a quarterback in their 2022 class, but added walk-on Cade Fortin, who transferred from South Florida.

Hornsby has also played wide receiver this spring. He announced plans to transfer in January, but continued to work out with the program and later removed his name from the portal.

Coley was the second player to announce transfer intentions Wednesday, near the midway point of spring practice. Defensive end Mataio Soli also entered the transfer portal.