10 Arkansas music and cultural festivals to attend in April

From folk heritage to strawberries to toads, celebrations centered on a variety of things are in store for Arkansas in April.

Delta Roots Music Festival

April 9 at 116 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena.

Enjoy live music all day at this festival, as well as arts and crafts, harmonica lessons, a kids area and more.

https://www.facebook.com/deltarootsmusicfest/

Kids Fest Little Rock

April 15-16 at Statehouse Convention Center, 101 E. Markham St., Little Rock.

All things children’s entertainment, from bouncy houses to art workshops to tricycle races, will be on display at Kids Fest Little Rock.

https://www.kidsfestlittlerock.com/?fbclid=IwAR0UdBME9woOF69jR2S55G1nNbqbbRAW4OKtQvfW-Ir08EvZM0AyERZ4TwI

Arkansas Folk Festival

April 15-16 at 109 N. Peabody Ave, Mountain View.

Celebrate Arkansas’ folk heritage with vendors, bluegrass music, and craft demonstrations.

https://www.yourplaceinthemountains.com/event-details/60th-annual-arkansas-folk-festival

Byrdfest

April 15-16 at Byrd’s Adventure Center, 7037 Cass Oark Rd, Ozark.

This music festival will feature tribute acts to some of the most popular bands and musicians of all time, including the Grateful Dead, Metallica and Bob Marley.

http://www.byrdfest.com/#:~:text=APRIL%2015%20%2B%2016%2C%202022

Lanterns at Wildwood Park for the Arts

April 21-23 at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock.

Explore food, drinks, and entertainment inspired by different parts of the world while walking among lit lanterns at Wildwood Park for the Arts.

https://www.wildwoodpark.org/lanterns/

Dogwood Festival

April 22-24 in downtown Siloam Springs.

More than 200 booths will provide arts and crafts, handmade items, and vintage items for visitors. The festival will also have live music and entertainment.

https://siloamchamber.com/dogwood-festival

Earth Day Festival

April 24 at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville.

Visitors can enjoy crafts, music, games, giveaways and the beauty of the gardens during this Earth Day celebration.

https://www.bgozarks.org/earth-day-festival/

Toad Suck Daze

April 29-May 1 in downtown Conway.

Conway’s signature festival returns at the end of April, complete with live music, carnival rides and, of course, toad races.

https://www.toadsuck.org/

Cabot Strawberry Festival

April 29-30 at 102 S. Second Street, Cabot.

Carnival rides and live entertainment will join strawberry vendors for this festival.

https://jacabot.com/strawberry-fest.php

Arkansas Italian Food and Wine Festival

April 29-May 1 at Penick Boys & Girls Club, 1201 Leisure Place, Little Rock.

Play Bocce, stomp grapes and eat pasta at the Arkansas Italian Food and Wine Festival.

http://www.aritalianfestival.com/