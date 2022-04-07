Authors sign books at fest





A pair of authors will return to familiar territory for a book signing during Saturday's Delta Roots Festival in Helena-West Helena.

Steve Petkoff, a Helena native who now lives in Little Rock, will be set up across from the Delta Cultural Center on Cherry Street beginning at 10 a.m. to sign copies of his memoir, "Holly Street," which was published in February.

"Holly Street" tells the story of Petkoff's childhood adventures and his memories of life in Helena and the Arkansas Delta in the '40s and '50s.

Joining Petkoff will be poet Kara Garofas Newingham, who is also from Helena and now lives in Louisiana. She will sign copies of her book, "Gone: A Collection of Southern Inspired Poems."



