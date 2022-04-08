Siloam Springs Youth Baseball League president accused of stealing from organization

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The president of the Siloam Springs Youth Baseball League was stripped of his financial duties this week after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization.

Michael Williamson, 48, of Siloam Springs was arrested March 18 in connection with theft of property. Prosecutors haven't filed any formal charges against him.

He was released on citation after his arrest.

The league's board met Monday and voted to strip Williamson of his financial duties, but he'll remain president of the league, according to minutes from the meeting.

Williamson will not have access to the league's money, and the board will reevaluate the situation at its meeting Aug. 22.

His arrest was the result of an investigation by Siloam Springs police. Williamson is accused of stealing $6,116 from the league, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Joey Spivey, a league board member, reported in February he suspected Williamson had been using the league's money for personal reasons, according to the affidavit.

Spivey told police the first suspicious transaction he saw was a Jan. 21 ATM withdrawal at Centennial Bank for $504 plus the $6 fee. There was another ATM withdrawal for the same amount Jan. 24 at the bank, according to the affidavit.

Spivey reported Williamson withdrew $3,100 on Nov. 12, the affidavit states. He made a withdrawal of $203 plus the $6 fee at Cherokee Casino and a $400 withdrawal Jan. 24 at Grand Savings Bank in Grove, Okla., according to the affidavit.

Williamson told police some of the withdrawals were reimbursements for $1,800 of his money he spent toward the league during the 2020 season. Williamson said none of the board members knew he was making the withdrawal to pay himself back, according to the affidavit.

Williamson said he was winning lots of money last year at the casino and never expected to be paid back for the items, the affidavit states.

He told police he withdrew the $3,100 to pay the league's taxes to the state and the $203 he withdrew at the casino is when he started paying himself back, the affidavit states. Williamson said he then gambled with the money, according to the affidavit.

Police asked Williamson about buying an Oculus Gaming System for $295 at Walmart Supercenter, and Williamson said he bought the system for a prize in a March fundraiser, according to the affidavit. Police questioned Williamson about video on Facebook of family members playing the system, and Williamson said the system was out of the box and being played, the affidavit states.

Williamson said in the Feb. 22 interview the system was out of the box and next to a television, according to the affidavit.

He admitted using some of the money from the withdrawals to pay his personal bills, according to the affidavit.

Williamson told police he withdrew $504 to pay himself back Jan. 28 from the casino after he lost about $500, then withdrew $503 on Feb. 14 and the same amount three days later from the casino, according to the affidavit.

Julie McCallister, another board member, told police she was unaware Williamson was taking money for personal use or paying himself back.

Marshall Young, the league's vice president, told police he wasn't aware Williamson was taking money for personal use or to gamble. Young said he knew Williamson bought some helmets and other items in 2020, but never provided any receipts, according to the affidavit.

Young said he knew Williamson had taken the $3,100 to pay the league's taxes in order to get the 501(c)3 tax exemption, according to the affidavit.

Police later learned Williamson told Cody Dowden, his attorney, he hadn't paid the taxes because the $3,100 wasn't for league taxes, but instead was related to a food truck he and his wife had in 2016, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Williamson claimed the $3,100 was still in a money bag but doesn't say whether Williamson returned the money to the league.

Williamson didn't respond to a telephone call or text message seeking comment.

His arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. April 25 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.