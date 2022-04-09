IN THE GARDEN: Differences in flowering pear trees due to variety, age, growth conditions, and many other factors

Q: I know from reading your articles, you are not a big fan of the Bradford pear tree. This time of year, I am amazed at how many there are around. I've enclosed pictures of two trees, which are very close to each other, however, one is full of blooms and the other has few blooms and more leaves. I thought all Bradfords were the same, why the difference?

A: Ornamental flowering pear trees are everywhere in the South. There are several varieties that can have different mature shapes and slightly different bloom patterns. Also, age, amount of sunlight, water, etc., can affect the number of blooms a tree has. In looking at the first tree, it appears older with a much larger trunk. I would guess from the branching pattern at the top of the tree that someone topped it — or tried to round it out — last year or the year before. You can see excessive sprouting. It also has a lot more leaves, so it could have started blooming before the first cold snap, which did catch some blooms. While I can agree that these trees have pretty white flowers and good fall color, there are too many problems with the trees — coupled with their invasiveness — for me to recommend them.

■ ■ ■

Q: Just bought this indoor plant [labeled] "Fern indoor use." Do you recognize it and do you think it could be an outdoor potted plant this summer? Enjoy your column very much.

A: There are a lot of different varieties of ferns. This one is considered a houseplant. The Latin name is Pteris cretica, commonly called Cretan brake fern, ribbon fern or table fern. It is a slow-growing fern that typically gets about 2 feet tall and wide at maturity. It is native to Europe, Asia and Africa. The fronds are pale green and arching, with a bit of variegation down the middle. It could live outside in the shade during the summer but would need to come inside for the winter.





Q: I have this noxious liriope, which uses runners, all over my front flowerbed and actually growing into some of my shrubs. Much has been pulled by hand to no avail, as it keeps coming back. What can be done to get rid of it without killing the good plants?

A: There are two basic forms of liriope or monkey grass: running monkey grass (Liriope spicata) and clumping monkey grass (Liriope muscarii). Unfortunately, the running form can spread aggressively and invade the space of other plants. If you can spot-spray the foliage with Roundup that will provide some help, but it is a tenacious plant. Digging it up roots and all and staying after it for a full year or more is your best bet. There is nothing that could be sprayed or broadcast that would kill the liriope without hurting your other plants.

■ ■ ■

Q: I got busy this year, then it got cold and wet, and enough with my excuses. Bottom line, I did not get my roses pruned, and they are growing to beat the band. Have I waited too late? If not, should I cut them differently from normal?

A: Spring is later this year than in the past, and you are not too late. While we might prefer to prune before new growth has kicked in, they are not that far along. Late pruning will not hurt the plant. It might delay the onset of the first blooms, but not pruning would be worse — leaving you with an overgrown, gangly plant with fewer flowers. So, prune as you always would as soon as you have time.

■ ■ ■

Q: I would love to plant a flowering vine in a raised bed in front of my house against a stone wall. There are shade trees but it's a northwestern exposure so western sun does hit it in the afternoons. A sidewalk runs in front of this bed so it would need to be compact to not encroach on the sidewalk. There are 2 feet from the back of the bed to the front of the bed and 3-4 feet of width, in between azaleas. This is a standard one-story house in Garland County. Do you have any suggestions for appropriate vines?

A: It sounds like a good location for clematis. There are varieties that bloom in the spring, summer and fall, so you could plant a few different types to expand the bloom time. Clematis vines are not aggressive (except for the sweet autumn clematis, which I would avoid). Clematis vines can also be allowed to grow up and around shrubs as they are not that competitive.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email jcarson@arkansasonline.com