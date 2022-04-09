Tennis star Venus Williams to answer questions at University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tennis champion Venus Williams will visit the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville for a question-and-answer session.

The event, which will be free and open to the public, is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena, according to a university news release.

Former sports broadcaster Danyelle Musselman, who is also the wife of Razorback men's basketball coach Eric Musselman, will moderate the discussion.

The arena doors will open at the south entrance at 6 p.m.

The session is a part of a series sponsored by the Distinguished Lectures Committee.

Williams has won seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon championships and four Olympic gold medals, according to a news release.

She has also been involved in business, founding residential design firm V Starr and lifestyle brand EleVen by Venus Williams, and she advocates for issues related to gender equality.