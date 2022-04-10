The nation in brief: Austin crash leaves 11 people injured;Truckers’ convoy to join LA protesters;Steel mogul to pay $975,000 FEC fine;Teen charged in NYC death of girl, 16





Austin crash leaves 11 people injured

AUSTIN, Texas -- Eleven people were injured in a "major collision" Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims suffered potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening but required medical evaluation. The other two didn't require hospitalization.

The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.

Jennifer Dunn, an employee at a nearby restaurant, told The Associated Press that a group of 25 people had just left to get ice cream at a food truck a few feet away when patrons inside the restaurant heard a loud boom.

Dunn said several members of the group then ran back inside injured and asking for help. Dunn said she and others ran to the scene where several people, including the drivers, appeared severely hurt.

"We work in the restaurant industry, so we are used to helping," Dunn said. "I have been doing this for a long [time], so have the servers and we just wanted to help."

Truckers' convoy to join LA protesters

LOS ANGELES -- A convoy of truckers opposed to California's covid-19 vaccination mandates and restrictions will join hundreds of protesters expected to gather today in Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles for a "Defeat the Mandates" rally.

Despite new coronavirus variants, many of California's health mandates have been lifted due to a decrease in new infections and rising vaccination rates. Still, there are warnings from the scientific community that ending the health emergency prematurely will leave the nation vulnerable.

A group of about 100 truckers who participated in what was dubbed the "People's Convoy" will meet other protesters today to rally against what organizers call "an aggressive slate of covid-19-related bills" being proposed in the state Legislature.

The rally will include music and a number of speakers, including medial professionals opposed to masking, vaccination mandates and the federal government's covid-19 emergency declaration.

Steel mogul to pay $975,000 FEC fine

WASHINGTON -- A Canadian steel industry billionaire illegally helped steer $1.75 million in donations to a pro-Trump super PAC and has agreed to pay one of the largest fines ever levied by the Federal Election Commission to settle the case, the commission said Friday.

The $975,000 fine will be paid by entities controlled by Barry Zekelman, a steel industry executive from Ontario who had lobbied the Trump administration to use its power to tighten import restrictions on Zekelman's competitors from around the world.

Zekelman's donations in 2018 to the America First Action super PAC helped him secure an invitation to a private dinner with President Donald Trump in Washington, where Zekelman personally pushed Trump about the steel tariffs.

The $1.75 million in donations came from a Pennsylvania-based subsidiary of Zekelman's company Wheatland Tube.

But The New York Times first reported in 2019 that Zekelman played a role in directing one of his executives, a U.S. citizen, to send in the contributions even though federal law prohibits foreigners from participating in decision-making related to campaign donations, as well as from directly writing campaign checks.

Zekelman, in a settlement deal that his lawyer signed in late March but that was finalized Friday, also agreed to ask America First Action to return the donated money, or to redirect it to the U.S. Treasury.

Teen charged in NYC death of girl, 16

NEW YORK -- A suspect was charged Saturday in the fatal shooting of a teen girl who was walking home from school when she was hit by a stray bullet during a street dispute in New York City.

New York Police Department officials announced the arrest of Jeremiah Ryan, 17, on charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with Friday's shooting.

Police identified the girl killed in the shooting as 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo. Another 16-year-old girl was hit in the leg, and a 17-year-old boy was wounded in the buttocks. Both are expected to survive.

Prosecutors said Ryan would have a court appearance either later Saturday or today. They declined further comment.

It was not immediately clear if Ryan had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police were investigating whether the shooting suspect, who had no criminal record, was using a so-called "ghost gun." They said a total of six rounds were fired.

At a news briefing Saturday, Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCormack expressed dismay over the circumstances of the case.

"We have two families that are completely destroyed right now -- our victim's family and our shooter's family," McCormack said. He described the suspect's mother as "a hard-working woman" whose child had "zero police contact" before his arrest.









New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell (right) speaks Friday during a news conference about the shooting death of a teenage girl. (AP/NYPD)





