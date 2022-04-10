Club news: Pieces N Patches quilt club hosts garage sale April 22-23

Ko-ko-ci

The Ko-ko-ci Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. April 13 at the Washington County Cooperative Extension Office. Guest speaker Dr. Fred Paillet, adjunct professor of geosciences, University of Arkansas, will present "The Ozark Chinquapin: A Valuable Food Source for Ancient Americans." He will discuss the unusual story of this former tree to reveal what kind of tree this was, how it has evolved in reaction to a foreign pathogen, and what role it played in prehistoric Ozark forests.

This event will be held at the Washington County Cooperative Extension Office at 2536 N. McConnell Ave. in Fayetteville, behind the Arkansas Archeological Survey building and across from the Washington County Fairgrounds entrance. It is free and open to the public.

Information: (479) 283-5720.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at 11:45 a.m. April 14 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. The program will be on the Buffalo River, hosted by Howard Brill and Jack Butt. Zoom meetings are still an option; email the club for a link.

Information: email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Friends of BPL

The Friends of the Bentonville Public Library are back to business and ready for a huge spring book sale. Beginning on April 14 and going through April 16, the sale will be located in the Walmart Community Room, with overflow in the Rotary Conference Room.

The first day of the sale will be exclusively for Friends of the Library members and will last from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Don't have a membership? There is still time to apply at the Friends store inside the library. Memberships will also be readily available for purchase at the door.

April 15 and 16 are for the community at large. Anyone and everyone can come to the library between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a large selection of adult and children's fiction and non-fiction. Cash and cards, with a small upcharge, will be accepted throughout all three days.

This sale will feature a special prize drawing for an autographed copy of "Friday Comes on Tuesday" by Darcy Pattison, the new illustrated children's book featuring Alice Walton's beloved dog Friday and his adventures at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The drawing for three lucky readers age 10 and younger is planned for 3 p.m. April 16. Registrants do not need to be present to win.

The mission of the Friends of the Bentonville Library Inc. is to establish closer relationships between the Bentonville Public Library and the people it serves; to enhance library services through financial support; and build awareness of the library resources, services and needs. All Friends of the Library revenues from this sale will support the Bentonville Public Library.

Information: (501 960-8661 or email cbrown0719@aol.com.

Gardeners

In celebration of Earth Day, Benton County Master Gardeners will be holding hands-on educational demonstrations from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 22 at the Helping Hands Garden in Bentonville. The public is welcome to drop in at any time. The topic of the demonstrations is building raised beds and installing drip irrigation. The event is family friendly, and all ages are welcome. Demonstrations are planned at 2:15 and 3 p.m. Master Gardeners will be available for questions, consultations and tours throughout the entire event.

The garden is at the north side of the Helping Hands parking lot at 2602 S.W. D St. in Bentonville. The garden grounds can be wet at times, so plan footwear accordingly. If it is rainy on April 22, April 29 is the rain date.

Information: bentoncountygardening.org.

Pieces N Patches

Members of the Pieces N Patches quilt club will sponsor a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 and 23 at the Life Center at Grace United Methodist Church, 1801 S. Dixieland in Rogers.

If you are interested in joining the club, members meet the first Monday of each month with a program from 10 a.m. to noon. The third Monday of the month is dedicated to a open Sew Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information: email ritamadson5@yahoo.com.

Garden Club

The next meeting of the Bella Vista Garden Club will be held at 9:30 a.m. April 27 with guest speaker Janet Carson, author, columnist and retired statewide horticulture specialist. The program she will be presenting is "Gardening in the Natural State."

Club meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. There are no meetings in July, August or November.

Information: bellavistagardenclub.com.

Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club will meet at 6 p.m. April 28 at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving our national railroad heritage.

Information: sugarcreekrailroadclub.com.

Members of Perennial Garden Club, established in 1930, were at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville April 3 tending the climbing roses that extend down the fence line of North College Avenue. This has been a labor of love for the organization for more than 50 years. Tending the roses were Jennifer Murry, Ann Noland, Tammy Hudson, Debbi Mohler, Sharon Lewis, Sheri Brooks, Nancy Biddle, Spencer Higgenbothom, Kim Johnson, Ann Butt and Judy McDonald. (Courtesy photo)



