Corinne Carter Menz - Samuel Guthridge Peterson





Corinne Carter Menz and Samuel Guthridge Peterson were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the courtyard of The Ballroom at I Street in Bentonville. Michael Bickley of Journey Bible Church in Olathe, Kan., officiated, assisted by the bride's grandfather, Rev. William Hawkins of Saint Mark's Episcopal Church.

Courtney and Douglas Wendell Menz of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Suzanne and the Rev. William Hawkins and Patricia and the late Frederick Menz, all of Little Rock.

Parents of the groom are Janet and Kirk Armand Peterson of Olathe. His grandparents are Joan Rodkey of Olathe, Frank Rodkey of Lawrence, Kan., and the late June and Armand Peterson of Chillicothe, Mo.

For the ceremony, white and pink roses, blue and white hydrangeas, delphinium, ivy and baby's breath draped a tree in the courtyard. Two large urns of roses, hydrangeas and trailing eucalyptus marked the entrance to the aisle. Music was by pianist Michael Ford, violinist Kate Armstrong and vocalist Jessica Nolan.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore an A-line gown with floral appliques on the V-neck bodice. The soft tulle skirt extended to a chapel-length train. She wore her mother's wedding veil embellished with floral lace. Her bouquet was filled with white peonies, white and pink roses, blue hydrangeas and white carnations.

Maid of honor was the bride's sister, Mary Mills Menz of Bentonville. Bridesmaids were Ruthie Montague of Memphis; Hope Dunn and Foster Ellis, both of Dallas; Macey Mick of Kansas City, Mo.; Sara Clark of Fayetteville; Callie Davis of Waco, Texas; and Jessica Nolan of Nashville, Tenn.

They wore gowns of cloud gray in the style of their choice and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girl was Carter Jane Skarda of Hazen, cousin of the bride.

The groom's honor attendants were Joshua Peterson of Olathe, brother of the groom, and Nathan Streeter of Fayetteville. Groomsmen were Samuel Coleman of Waco; Dale Bickley of Overland Park, Kan.; Benjamin Alexander of Fayetteville; and Logan Cleaver of Kansas City.

A reception was held in The Ballroom. Two 12-foot white flowering trees were on each side of the head table. The guest tables were covered with Moroccan blue jacquard tablecloths and centered with arrangements of wedding flowers and candle gardens. Music was by Ozark Mix & Pix. Assisting were Madison Noble; Andie Giles; and Lilly Hawkins, cousin of the bride; and Mary Kate; Grace; and Audrey Peterson, sisters of the groom.

The bride graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arkansas with bachelor's degree in nursing. She was a member of Chi Omega. She is a registered nurse at Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

The groom graduated magna cum laude with bachelor's degrees in English and history from the University of Arkansas where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha. He is a student at the University of Missouri -- Kansas City School of Law.

The couple will live in Kansas City after a honeymoon in Cape Cod, Mass.





Corinne Carter Peterson (Ruthie Montague)





