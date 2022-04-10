Sections
WHAT A SWEETHEART

Heart Ball presents 55 heart-educated students

by Cary Jenkins, Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:06 a.m.
American Heart Association Sweethearts Maddie Kaemmerling, Eliza Jane Null, Aubree McCullough, Emily Harton, Whitney Stewart, Caroline Scurlock, Ashley Adams, Jett Lasiter (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


Fifty-five Sweethearts were presented April 2 at the the American Heart Association of Central Arkansas' Heart Ball.

The Sweethearts learn about heart-healthy lifestyles and the prevention of heart disease and stroke. As a Sweetheart, the high school sophomores volunteered at hospitals and participated in education classes, fundraising and social events. The program ends with the Heart Ball.

The Sweetheart program was founded in 1998 by Eileen and Dr. Ricardo Sotomora.

-- Arkansas Democrat- Gazette staff


Print Headline: Heart Ball presents 55 heart-educated students

