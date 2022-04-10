Heart Ball presents 55 heart-educated students





Fifty-five Sweethearts were presented April 2 at the the American Heart Association of Central Arkansas' Heart Ball.

The Sweethearts learn about heart-healthy lifestyles and the prevention of heart disease and stroke. As a Sweetheart, the high school sophomores volunteered at hospitals and participated in education classes, fundraising and social events. The program ends with the Heart Ball.

The Sweetheart program was founded in 1998 by Eileen and Dr. Ricardo Sotomora.

-- Arkansas Democrat- Gazette staff



