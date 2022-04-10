Jackson impresses at receiver

FAYETTEVILLE --Ketron Jackson Jr.'s role for the University of Arkansas offense is clearly on the rise as offensive coordinator Kendal Briles pointed out following Saturday's ninth practice of the spring at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks are looking for replacement production for departed receiver Treylon Burks, who is a likely high-round NFL Draft pick later this month.

A group of wideouts, including Jackson and Jadon Haselwood, a transfer from Oklahoma, have a spotlight on them. The Razorbacks lost more than just their go-to perimeter weapon in Burks. They entered spring drills minus three of their top four receivers in terms of yardage from a 9-4 season. Tyson Morris and De'Vion Warren were Nos. 2 and 4 in that regard with 337 and 243 yards, respectively.

Warren Thompson, a second-year Razorback from Florida State who began his time at Arkansas as a walk-on, is the top returning receiver. After him, there are some question marks.

Briles said Saturday that Jackson, a 6-2 sophomore from Royse City, Texas, is looking the part this spring. A former 4-star recruit, Jackson was the top-rated player in Arkansas' 2021 class, according to 247 Sports.

"If you look at him on the field, he looks like an SEC West receiver," Briles said. "And honestly he came here really raw. He's just kind of a raw player, but very, very athletic, a lot of explosion. He is playing as good as he looks now, so that's important.

"He's catching the ball well. He's being able to separate. He's making contested catches."

Briles added that the mental side of Jackson's game was not where it needed to be during his freshman season. That part of his game is making sound progress.

Jackson caught 5 passes for 97 yards and 1 touchdown last season. His first career score came in Arkansas' 45-3 victory over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Little Rock.

"He's done a really, really nice job," Briles said. "I think he's going to be a big weapon for us because he can run and he can go down the field and make plays. I think he'll be as fast or faster than anybody we put on the field from the receiver position last year. Burks may disagree with that, but on the outside at least."

Haselwood, who continues to wear a green no-contact jersey in the team's workouts after injuring his shoulder ahead of spring break, said he has been impressed with Jackson's play. In particular, he said he likes the receiver's route-running ability.

"He's great at dropping his hips at the top of his routes," Haselwood said. "He just gives me kind of more of a Jerry Jeudy-type of route runner, minus the hard sticks and stuff like that. But he's a great route runner. I think he's going to be a great playmaker."

"Bump" bang

Quarterback KJ Jefferson and linebacker Bumper Pool, two of the team's top leaders on each side of the ball, provided a moment for teammates to emulate late in Saturday's workout.

As Jefferson ran a quarterback draw, Pool came charging up to "tag off" on the off-limits quarterback. The two managed to collide with their upper bodies with more force than is usual, leading to a split-second mock standoff in which it appeared both players were hamming it up.

Moments later, the pair met behind the line of scrimmage as a different group of players ran the live action to assure each other that everything was cool.

6-second principle

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has taken a page out of former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel's book when it comes to inspiring the Razorbacks' defense.

Pinkel, head coach of Toledo from 1991-2000 and the Tigers from 2001-15, preached to his teams to be "six-second competitors." Odom said Saturday that phrase was one of the foundational aspects of the programs Pinkel built.

"We talk about our team, bottom line ... knowing your assignments, playing tough and physical, playing with energy and enthusiasm and then being a six-second competitor," Odom said. "When you can do those things and you can teach them really what the schematics are supposed to look like, you allow them to train in those spots and then go play fast."

Odom has imported the Pinkel approach, asking players to give their best in many short sequences rather than thinking about the game in terms of four quarters.

In every defensive meeting, Odom said, the motto is written in bold to grab players' attention.

"If you play as hard as you can play for six seconds, OK, from the time the ball is snapped until the whistle blows, you're going to give yourself and your defense a chance to play winning football," he said.

"Somebody may go and miss a tackle. But if you've got 10 other guys running to the ball, then you're going to keep that from going to an explosive play. So it all ties together."

Odom added it's easy to watch film and see which players are not fully bought in on that principle.

"If you don't run hard to the ball, then you've got about 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 guys in the defensive room, you're on full display and they're calling the guy out," he said. "It's more player-led at this point and that speaks to the culture of what Coach [Sam] Pittman has recruited to, the culture that we've got at our program.

Weber-Ferrell room

The UA held a reception for around 350 people Saturday inside the expansive north stadium complex of the Broyles Athletic Center and Reynolds Razorback Stadium to dedicate the training rooms at the stadium and the Fred Smith Football Center to long-time trainers Dean Weber and Bill "Groundhog" Ferrell.

The rooms will now be known as the Weber-Ferrell Athletic Training Room.

Weber, the head athletic trainer for Arkansas football from 1973-2008, now works for the Razorback Foundation.

About 25 members of the Ferrell family were on hand Saturday for the reception to honor Ferrell, a UA trainer from 1950-67.

Personnel report

Arkansas' coaching staff gave veteran center Ricky Stromberg a slow day Saturday, allowing Marcus Henderson tons of reps with the starters.

Henderson appeared to hold up well physically, but he did have a muffed exchange with quarterback KJ Jefferson early in the workout.

Additionally, Ty'Kieast Crawford took first-team reps at right tackle as Dalton Wagner is allowed time to recover from a mild back issue.

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern, who has been working opposite Hudson Clark with the starters the past several practices, tweaked something in his leg and spent part of practice stretching on the sideline.

Malik Chavis moved up with the starters at corner and picked off a pass from Malik Hornsby on the left sideline when Hornsby took some reps with the starting unit.

Earlier, Hornsby had motioned into the quarterback spot during red zone work and hit the right edge for a 12-yard touchdown run.

Kick stats

Both sophomore Cam Little and transfer senior Jake Bates went 3 for 4 on field-goal attempts at the end of Saturday's workout, and each nailed his longest try, a 51-yarder.

Both kickers missed their 44-yard try from the left hash. Little put his kick off the left upright and the carom went in front of the crossbar and down. Bates' 44-yarder was pulled far left.