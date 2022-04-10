100 years ago

April 10, 1922

RUSSELLVILLE -- The literary and track events of the Valley School Contest Association, to be held in Russellville Friday, will be entered by the high schools of Morrilton, Atkins, Pottsville, Conway, Clarksville, Ozark, Paris, Dardanelle, Ratcliff and perhaps others. This will be the fourth annual meet.

50 years ago

April 10, 1972

• The Henderson State College Jazz Band directed by Wayne Harrison was named the best band Sunday in the college division of the sixth annual Jazz Festival sponsored by the Arkansas Youth Council at the North Little Rock Community Center. Twelve bands with 200 members participated in the two-day festival.

25 years ago

April 10, 1997

• Wal-Mart Stores Inc. wants to cut off at least one possible supply line for those who make methamphetamine and amphetamine. Wednesday, the nation's largest retailer announced it would limit purchases of many cold, allergy and diet medications, including Actifed, Benadryl and Dimetapp -- over-the-counter drugs that can be used to make methamphetamine and amphetamine. Wal-Mart made the move after meeting with Drug Enforcement Administration representatives at a national meeting of Wal-Mart pharmacy managers in January. The Bentonville retailer announced the changes Wednesday at a Washington, D.C., press conference with the federal agency.

10 years ago

April 10, 2012

FAYETTEVILLE -- At 7-feet-tall, with a granite base that almost doubles its overall height, the statue of J. William Fulbright towers over the Old Main courtyard at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Dedicated in 2002, the statue is a familiar sight to campus visitors. People often get their photographs taken with the bronze likeness of the longtime United States senator from Arkansas. On Monday, a group of about 75 university administrators, faculty and staff members, and students gathered in the courtyard to mark the reinstallation of the statue. The event coincided with the anniversary of Fulbright's birth in 1905; he died in 1995.