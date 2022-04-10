Sheffield Spence - Aaron Jun Darryl Lagman Garon





The Venue at Oakdale in Sherwood was the setting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, for the marriage of Sheffield Spence and Aaron Jun Darryl Lagman Garon. The Rev. Jay Clark of Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church was the officiant.

Parents of the bride are Lainie and Bryan Spence of North Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Virginia and the late Thad Spence, also of North Little Rock; Linda Burney of Hot Springs and Carol and Bob McGhee of Conway.

The groom is the son of Ermie and Teodorico Garon of Tarlac City, Philippines. He is the grandson of Erlinda and Fidel Garon and Bettina and the late Teodorico Garon Sr., all also of Tarlac City.

The entrance was marked with arrangements of blue wedding flowers on white columns. Arrangements in shades of blue also decorated the ceremony site.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an ivory crepe mermaid-style gown. The bodice with an open V-back was embellished with bugle beads and pearls. The skirt extended to a round train hemmed with lace. She carried a bouquet of light blue delphiniums, white hydrangeas, playa roses and seeded eucalyptus.

Lindsay Dawson of Little Rock was maid of honor. Also attending the bride were Barker Fowler of Rockwell, N.C.; Emmy Walker of Cincinnati; Ashna Sethi of Madison, Miss.; Jessica Andrews Morris of St. Louis; Rachel Mudd of Perryville, Mo.; and William Pipes of New Orleans. The women wore dusty blue dresses and the male attendant wore a slim fitted dusty blue suit. They carried a smaller version of the bride's bouquet.

Angelo Garon of Tarlac City was his brother's best man. The groom's attendants were Junpyo Kim of North Little Rock; Elvis Nduku of Benton; Lawrence McKnight of Little Rock; Austin Runtschke of Austin, Texas; and Daphne Garon of San Diego, sister of the groom.

Also participating in a Filipino wedding tradition of carrying a Bible, gold coins and wedding rings down the aisle, were the couple's nephews, Aviel "Benzi" Ramos, Nicholas Jacosalem and Noah Jacosalem, all of Elk Grove, Calif.

A reception, also at The Venue, followed the ceremony. Tables were centered with clear glass cylinders holding arrangements of playa blanca roses, white stock, light blue delphinium, white hydrangeas and cascading eucalyptus. Music was by Tragikly White.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in English. She has a master's degree from the University of Arkansas in English with a specialization in gender and sexuality studies. She is a diversity and inclusion professional at J.B. Hunt Transport.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in nursing from Central Luzon Doctor's Hospital -- Educational Institution in Tarlac City and a master's degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University with an emphasis in leadership in health care systems. He is a registered nurse at Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest.

After a honeymoon in New York, the couple will live in Fayetteville.



