Business news in brief

UAMS named top performer

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences was named a 2022 top performer in the Human Rights Campaign's Healthcare Equality Index. The survey is used to evaluate health care facilities and measure their support for the needs of LGBT patients and employees. The university holds a rating of 95 out of 100 in the index.

Reid Cattle joins Angus group

Reid Cattle Co in Gentry is a new member of the American Angus Association. The programs and services of the Association and its entities -- Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation -- help members improve the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds as well as marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.

Harps opens Greenwood store

Harps Food Stores, Inc. plans a grand opening of its store at 301 W. Center St. in Greenwood at 10 a.m April 27. The 25,000-square-foot store will offer fresh fruits and vegetables; beef, pork and poultry; deli and bakery products; health and beauty care; dairy; and frozen departments. The store hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week

