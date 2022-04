KATV anchor Alyson Courtney is stepping away from the anchor’s desk, she announced on her Facebook Monday.

She leaves her position after 14 years, she said.

Courtney stated her decision to step away is because her oldest daughter is a junior in high school, and she wants to be there to share the special moments before she heads off to college.

She added that her daughters are both actresses, whose careers are expanding, and she will be helping to manage their careers.