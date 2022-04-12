NWA Naturals Homestand capsule

At A Glance

Northwest Arkansas Naturals

At Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

Homestand Schedule

TODAY vs. Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Wichita, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

This Week's Promotions

TODAY First 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Northwest Arkansas Naturals Double-A Central championship jumbo card ... Brats are $1. ... The Naturals will fly the Double-A Central championship flag and fans will enjoy a special pregame video to commemorate the second title in franchise history. ... The series is a rematch of last year's Double-A Central championship series. ... The team will honor 10 outstanding local teachers prior to the game that were nominated by their school district. ... Fans can enjoy buy one, get one 50 percent off T-shirts as part of T-Shirt Tuesday at the team store. ... Fifteen percent of net sales from the team store during the homestand will go to Arvest 1 Million Meals.

WEDNESDAY Fans play Baseball Bingo to win prizes. ... Barbeque sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6.

THURSDAY It's Thirsty Thursday as fans can enjoy $2 16-ounce Keystone Light beer along with bags of peanuts for $2, along with mozzarella sticks and small Coke fountain drinks for $1.

FRIDAY Fans can enjoy happy hour drink specials from 5:45 until 6:45 at The Bullpen concession stand and also barbeque sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6. ... There will also be post-game fireworks.

SATURDAY The Naturals will induct the newest member of the Naturals' Hall of Fame in a pre-game ceremony. The 2022 nominees include infielder Whit Merrifield, outfielder Wil Myers, and pitcher Danny Duffy. ... The first 1,500 fans will receive a Northwest Arkansas Naturals cap. ... Fans can also enjoy happy hour drink specials from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand and also barbeque sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6.

SUNDAY Kids are invited to take part in an Easter egg hunt after the game at Arvest Ballpark. ... Hot dogs are $1 and kids are also invited to run the bases following the game. ... Kids 12-and-under will also receive a voucher for a free hot dog, 12-ounce Coke fountain drink and cookies.

SHORT HOPS The Naturals (1-2) struggled on the mound in the opening series at Springfield. ... Northwest Arkansas starting pitchers allowed 12 earned runs in just 5.2 innings over the first three games. ... Andres Sotillet picked up the lone win with 2.2 innings of scoreless relief on opening night, after Springfield led 8-4 after six innings. ... Outfielder Seuly Matias, the lone returning starter, is off to a strong start, going 7-for-14 and is tied for the team lead with 5 RBIs. ... Asa Lacy, the top pitching prospect in the Kansas City Royals organization, is slated to make his Double-A debut tonight for Northwest Arkansas at Arvest Ballpark.

Ticket Packages

Home Plate Super Premium Ticket – $14.75

Dugout Super Premium Ticket – $13.75 on day of game)

Dugout Premium Ticket – $11.75 on day of game)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket – $9.75 on day of game)

Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission – $8.75 on day of game)

* Individual tickets $1 off when purchased in advance of game day.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have a clear bag policy at all home events at Arvest Ballpark.

Each ticketed fan is allowed to bring in one (1) clear bag and/or a small clutch purse and one (1) clear unopened bottle of water.

The following bags will be permitted at Arvest Ballpark:

• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

• A small clutch purse, no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", the size of the palm of your hand, with or without a handle or strap

All types of bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into the stadium. Childcare items (i.e. diapers) are permitted; however, they must be in an approved clear bag to enter. All bags and purses not meeting the requirements set forth by the clear bag policy will not be permitted to enter the ballpark.

Fans carrying required medical supplies or devices into the stadium are not subject to the clear bag policy, but will be required to go through the bag check lines setup near the main gate. The person requiring these must accompany their bag at all times.



