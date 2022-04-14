Kids fishing derby planned at Hope

HOPE -- Young anglers will have a chance to show off their skills Saturday when the city's Parks and Recreation department hosts a fishing derby for children age 15 or younger.

Prizes will be awarded for biggest and most fish caught. Participants are asked to bring their own poles, bait, chairs, buckets and other equipment.

The derby will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Huckabee Lake at Fair Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m. More information is available by calling Hope Parks and Rec at (870) 777-7500.