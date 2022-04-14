UCA baseball at Eastern Kentucky

Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky

WHEN 5 p.m. Central today

WHERE Earle Combs Stadium, Richmond, Ky.

RECORDS UCA 14-17, 8-4 ASUN Conference; Eastern Kentucky 21-11, 8-4

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UCA RHP Tyler Cleveland (2-2, 2.81 ERA); Eastern Kentucky RHP Michael Schuler (4-2, 4.86 ERA). Game 2: UCA RHP Jesse Barker (2-3, 4.29 ERA); Eastern Kentucky RHP Rese Brown (4-3, 4.07 ERA). Game 3: UCA RHP Cade Fenton (0-2, 6.64 ERA); Eastern Kentucky RHP Niko Leontarakis (4-1, 4.65 ERA)

COACHES Nick Harlan (14-17 in first season at UCA and overall); Chris Prothro (42-43 in second season at Eastern Kentucky and overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET None

SHORT HOPS UCA and Eastern Kentucky enter the weekend tied for first in the ASUN West, with the series winner likely to take sole possession of the division lead. ... The Colonels were swept in a three-game series at Lipscomb last weekend after starting 8-1 in ASUN play. ... The Bears have hit just 17 home runs as a team this season -- six by Connor Emmet.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Eastern Kentucky*, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY at Eastern Kentucky*, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY at Eastern Kentucky*, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Memphis, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

*ASUN game