Arkansas rapper turned over to FBI after arrest on gun, drug charges

An Arkansas rapper arrested by Arkansas State Police on Thursday evening is being turned over to the FBI, a state police spokesman said Friday.

Freddie Gladney, 27, of Conway faces charges including simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, resisting arrest and a felony drug charge, as well as charges for speeding, not wearing a seat belt and another drug possession charge, according to state police.

Troopers pulled Gladney over on a speeding violation at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 55 southbound in Crittenden County, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

A search of Gladney's pickup recovered a gun, about 21 pounds of marijuana and 171 grams of promethazine, Sadler said. Promethazine is a prescription narcotic that can be found in syrup form and is sometimes mixed with soda or alcohol to create "lean" or "purple drank."

It was not immediately apparent what form of the drug that troopers reported finding in Gladney's vehicle. There were also no details about the type of firearm recovered.

Gladney was being held in the Crittenden County jail awaiting transfer to FBI custody, Sadler said. As of Friday afternoon, he appeared in the jail's online records.

A native of Helena-West Helena, Gladney is also known by his rap name Bankroll Freddie, under which he released an album last year featuring music industry heavyweights including Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz.