'Life-threatening' storm reported Friday night in northeast Arkansas

A tornado struck parts of Sharp and Lawrence counties Friday night, causing damage as part of a "life-threatening situation" that included softball-sized hail, a National Weather Service forecaster said.

At 8 p.m. Friday, the tornado was on the ground west of Black Rock in Lawrence County after forming in northern Sharp County, according to John Lewis, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

The storm was moving east at about 45 mph, a statement from the service read.

"You are in a life-threatening situation," the statement warned. "Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses and vehicles is likely, and complete destruction is possible."

Reports were already coming in of damage in Sharp County from a "very intense storm" that was producing "hail up to softball size or maybe even larger," Lewis said.

Black Rock and Walnut Ridge were under a tornado emergency, while a tornado warning was in effect until 8:30 p.m. Friday for southeastern Randolph County, northeastern Jackson County and all of Lawrence County.