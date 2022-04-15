Thursday's high school scores
Baseball
Bentonville 13, Greenwood 3
Bigelow 7, Conway Christian 0
Booneville 9, Alma 8
Brookland 2, Benton 1
Camden Harmony Grove 15,
Lake Village 0
Clinton 5, Bald Knob 4
County Line 8, Scranton 3
Dierks 12, Foreman 2
Dover 15, Two Rivers 1
Glen Rose 15, Bismarck 7
Jonesboro 12, Valley View 5
Lavaca 17, Johnson County Westside 0
Magnet Cove 4, Rison 2
Mammoth Spring 16,
Koshkonong, Mo. 6
Manila 16, Hoxie 0
Mansfield 16, Acorn 1
McCrory 16, Carlisle 2
Morrilton 6, Pottsville 4
Mountainburg 8, Magazine 0
Ozark 3, Charleston 2
Riverside 9, East Poinsett County 1
Rogers Heritage 5,
Little Rock Christian 4
Rose Bud 19, Atkins 3
Shiloh Christian 5, Gentry 3
Star City 22, Warren 11
Taylor 12, Hermitage 2
Tuckerman 12, Cedar Ridge 2
Van Buren 9, Fayetteville 3
West Side Greers Ferry 9,
Izard County 1
Wonderview 16, Hector 1
Softball
Alma 17, Ozark 7
Atkins 5, Lamar 2
Benton 3, Greene County Tech 0
Bismarck 4, Glen Rose 3
Booneville 6, Mayflower 5
Camden Harmony Grove 5,
Lake Village 0
Clarksville 11, Dardanelle 0
Clinton 4, Bald Knob 3
DeWitt 14, McGehee 2
Dover 7, Two Rivers 3
East Poinsett County 15, Trumann 0
Gentry 17, Berryville 2
Gosnell 10, Rivercrest 0
Guy-Perkins 13,
South Side Bee Branch 3
Hector 11, Western Yell County 1
Hillcrest 7, Armorel 4
Horatio 13, De Queen 9
Hot Springs 16, Pine Bluff 6
Hot Spring Lakeside 10, El Dorado 0
Lavaca 15, Johnson County Westside 1
Magnet Cove 15, Caddo Hills 0
Malvern 3, Arkadelphia 0
Mammoth Spring 8-13,
Marked Tree 0-0
Maumelle Charter 20,
LISA Academy North 3
Midland 9, Salem 4
Morrilton 9, Pottsville 0
Nashville 6, Bauxite 0
Nemo Vista 11, Bigelow 1
Newport 6, Rose Bud 4
Prairie Grove 18, Huntsville 3
Rector 12, Bay 1
Searcy 13, West Memphis 0
Sheridan 5, Fordyce 0
Shirley 9, Calico Rock 0
Tuckerman 8, Cedar Ridge 0
Viola 20, Norfork 0
Soccer
Boys
Alma 2, Vilonia 2
Benton 2, Little Rock Christian 0
Bentonville West 1, Fayetteville 0
Brookland 3, Wynne 0
Buffalo Island Central 5,
Conway Christian 2
Decatur 3, Thaden 2
Eureka Springs 4, Bergman 2
Green Forest 5, Lincoln 3
Greene County Tech 3, Batesville 2
Haas Hall Bentonville 10, Lead Hill 0
Hot Springs 4, Pine Bluff 0
Hot Springs Lakeside 4, El Dorado 0
Jonesboro 3, Searcy 1
Marion 2, Nettleton 2
Morrilton 2, Malvern 1
Mountain Home 1, Siloam Springs 1
Star City 6, Cossatot River 3
Valley View 1, Southside Batesville 1
Van Buren 5, Greenbrier 3
Girls
Alma 1, Vilonia 0
Batesville 2, Greene County Tech 0
Cossatot River 1, Star City 0
Danville 7, Benton Harmony Grove 0
Decator 0, Thaden 0
Episcopal Collegiate 11, Lake Village 0
Gentry 2, Berryville 2
Heber Springs 3, Jonesboro Westside 0
Russellville 8, Greenwood 0
Sylvan Hills 8, Jacksonville 0
Valley View 7, Southside Batesville 0
Wynne 0, Brookland 0