Thursday’s high school scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 1:59 a.m.

Baseball

Bentonville 13, Greenwood 3

Bigelow 7, Conway Christian 0

Booneville 9, Alma 8

Brookland 2, Benton 1

Camden Harmony Grove 15,

Lake Village 0

Clinton 5, Bald Knob 4

County Line 8, Scranton 3

Dierks 12, Foreman 2

Dover 15, Two Rivers 1

Glen Rose 15, Bismarck 7

Jonesboro 12, Valley View 5

Lavaca 17, Johnson County Westside 0

Magnet Cove 4, Rison 2

Mammoth Spring 16,

Koshkonong, Mo. 6

Manila 16, Hoxie 0

Mansfield 16, Acorn 1

McCrory 16, Carlisle 2

Morrilton 6, Pottsville 4

Mountainburg 8, Magazine 0

Ozark 3, Charleston 2

Riverside 9, East Poinsett County 1

Rogers Heritage 5,

Little Rock Christian 4

Rose Bud 19, Atkins 3

Shiloh Christian 5, Gentry 3

Star City 22, Warren 11

Taylor 12, Hermitage 2

Tuckerman 12, Cedar Ridge 2

Van Buren 9, Fayetteville 3

West Side Greers Ferry 9,

Izard County 1

Wonderview 16, Hector 1

Softball

Alma 17, Ozark 7

Atkins 5, Lamar 2

Benton 3, Greene County Tech 0

Bismarck 4, Glen Rose 3

Booneville 6, Mayflower 5

Camden Harmony Grove 5,

Lake Village 0

Clarksville 11, Dardanelle 0

Clinton 4, Bald Knob 3

DeWitt 14, McGehee 2

Dover 7, Two Rivers 3

East Poinsett County 15, Trumann 0

Gentry 17, Berryville 2

Gosnell 10, Rivercrest 0

Guy-Perkins 13,

South Side Bee Branch 3

Hector 11, Western Yell County 1

Hillcrest 7, Armorel 4

Horatio 13, De Queen 9

Hot Springs 16, Pine Bluff 6

Hot Spring Lakeside 10, El Dorado 0

Lavaca 15, Johnson County Westside 1

Magnet Cove 15, Caddo Hills 0

Malvern 3, Arkadelphia 0

Mammoth Spring 8-13,

Marked Tree 0-0

Maumelle Charter 20,

LISA Academy North 3

Midland 9, Salem 4

Morrilton 9, Pottsville 0

Nashville 6, Bauxite 0

Nemo Vista 11, Bigelow 1

Newport 6, Rose Bud 4

Prairie Grove 18, Huntsville 3

Rector 12, Bay 1

Searcy 13, West Memphis 0

Sheridan 5, Fordyce 0

Shirley 9, Calico Rock 0

Tuckerman 8, Cedar Ridge 0

Viola 20, Norfork 0

Soccer

Boys

Alma 2, Vilonia 2

Benton 2, Little Rock Christian 0

Bentonville West 1, Fayetteville 0

Brookland 3, Wynne 0

Buffalo Island Central 5,

Conway Christian 2

Decatur 3, Thaden 2

Eureka Springs 4, Bergman 2

Green Forest 5, Lincoln 3

Greene County Tech 3, Batesville 2

Haas Hall Bentonville 10, Lead Hill 0

Hot Springs 4, Pine Bluff 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 4, El Dorado 0

Jonesboro 3, Searcy 1

Marion 2, Nettleton 2

Morrilton 2, Malvern 1

Mountain Home 1, Siloam Springs 1

Star City 6, Cossatot River 3

Valley View 1, Southside Batesville 1

Van Buren 5, Greenbrier 3

Girls

Alma 1, Vilonia 0

Batesville 2, Greene County Tech 0

Cossatot River 1, Star City 0

Danville 7, Benton Harmony Grove 0

Decator 0, Thaden 0

Episcopal Collegiate 11, Lake Village 0

Gentry 2, Berryville 2

Heber Springs 3, Jonesboro Westside 0

Russellville 8, Greenwood 0

Sylvan Hills 8, Jacksonville 0

Valley View 7, Southside Batesville 0

Wynne 0, Brookland 0

