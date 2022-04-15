UAPB capsule

UAPB vs. Alcorn State

WHEN 3 p.m. today

WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 7-21-1, 4-8 SWAC; Alcorn State 1-22, 1-11 SWAC

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES UAPB: Carlos James (173-331-2 in 12 seasons at UAPB); Alcorn State: Reggie Williams (1-22 in first season at Alcorn State and overall)

SERIES Alcorn State leads 13-7

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS UAPB failed to score a run for the first time this season when it lost 15-0 to Arkansas in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday. The Golden Lions were also shut out 6-0 in the second game. ... Alcorn State, which has been outscored 96-24 during its current six-game losing streak, has allowed at least nine runs in each of its 22 losses. Its only win on the year was an 8-7 decision over Prairie View A&M, which is tied for second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West division. ... The Golden Lions rank fourth in the league in batting (.286) while the Braves are 11th (.219).

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Alcorn State, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Alcorn State, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Alcorn State, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY at Stephen F. Austin, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY Off