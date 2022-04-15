Union Bank donates $50,000 to UAM fund for athlete center

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) received a $50,000 check from Union Bank & Trust Co. for UAM’s Performance Center Campaign (PCC) April 4.

John McClendon, chairman of Union Bank, and Dave Dickson, president and chief executive officer of Union Bank, presented the check to UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss; Hud Jackson, director of athletics and head football coach at UAM; and Garrett May, director of major gifts and university initiatives at UAM, during a presentation at UAM.

Doss thanked Union Bank for its commitment to the university.

“Union Bank is an incredible community partner, and this is another example of its long-time support of UAM,” Doss said. “The Athletic Performance Center is necessary to modernize the university’s athletic strength facility and keep UAM student-athletes competitive in the Great American Conference. We thank Union Bank’s leadership for their contribution and hope that their generosity inspires additional support for the campaign.”

UAM and Union Bank participants gathered for a photograph during the presentation.

“We have a long history of supporting UAM, and this picture is evidence of that,” Dickson said. “Every Union Bank staff member pictured here attended UAM, so not only do we have a business connection to this university, but also a personal relationship as well. This university means so much to this community and to Southeast Arkansas as a whole, so we are excited to be able to give back and see UAM succeed.”

The PCC was first announced during the UAM homecoming football game Oct. 16, 2021. The campaign focuses on facility improvements in Steelman Field House, specifically in the vacant pool room. Ultimately, the $1.7-million facility will be transformed into a space that will include a 4,000-square-foot weight room and a 3,000-square-foot athletic training area.

“UAM Athletics is so grateful for the generous donation from Union Bank to our Performance Center Campaign,” Jackson said. “Union Bank has always been a huge part of our growth as an athletic department and as a university. This will help us to move our department forward and help our student-athletes to become bigger, stronger and healthier so they can compete at a high level.”

As the preparations for the construction of the Performance Center begin, UAM continues to accept donations for the campaign. All gifts are tax-deductible and can be made electronically or by mail. Donations can be made by texting WCAMPAIGN to 41444. Checks to UAM Athletics can be mailed to the UAM Office of Advancement, University of Arkansas at Monticello, P.O. Box 3520, Monticello, AR 71656.

Details: Garrett May, (870) 460-1128 or MayM@uamont.edu.



