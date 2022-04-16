Former Hog Wallace dies

Former Razorback offensive lineman Brian Wallace passed away on Friday, his family confirmed, after having a couple of heart attacks in his hometown of St. Louis on Monday.

Wallace, 26, was on the Arkansas roster from 2014-18 and started 29 games his final three seasons, including all 12 at right tackle as a senior in 2018.

The son of Brian and Leslie Wallace selected Arkansas while at the 20214 U.S. Army All-American Bowl over offers from Alabama, Iowa and many other schools. Known by his nickname "B-Wall," Wallace wore No. 60 as a Razorback.

On Thursday, third-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and others passed along a request from the family to pray for Wallace, posting on his Twitter account: "Prayers for Brian Wallace and his family. They are a strong family but need us to right now."

Pittman was serving as Arkansas offensive line coach during Wallace's recruitment and his first two seasons with the Razorbacks.

A four-star prospect out of St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers, the 6-6, 320-pound Wallace played 1,998 career snaps in his 38 career games at Arkansas and allowed 10 career sacks.



