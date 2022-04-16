Military transport train rolls past historic depot in Decatur

DECATUR -- Around 8 p.m. March 25, a train whistle sounded around the Crystal Lake area near Decatur. This was an unusual occurrence since most of the train engineers sound the whistle around 100 yards from any railroad crossing, and there are no crossings at Crystal Lake.

As the lead locomotive passed under the Decatur viaduct, the engineer sounded his whistle in the prescribed location. Slowly the three-locomotive series came into view behind the Decatur Police Station's parking lot. Not long after that, the mystery cargo came into sight as the engines crossed Roller Avenue heading south past the Decatur depot.

Following the locomotives was a flat car loaded with three bulldozers. This was not so unusual since the Kansas City Southern railroad moves these vehicles several times throughout the year, but what followed the bulldozers was a sight rarely seen along the Kansas City Southern mainline in recent years.

Between 50 to 75 flat cars were loaded with every kind of military vehicle from Humvees to M1083 medium transport vehicles to Oshkosh M1120 Hemtt heavy cargo transports. Included behind some of the medium transport vehicles were several M198-towed 155 mm Howitzers, water tank trailers, generator trailers and a mobile kitchen. In all, there were 36 different types of Army hardware, enough to support a headquarters company.

Since the Civil War, the military has used train flat cars to move its equipment from one location to another safely and more cost-effectively than moving them in convoys. This system reduces undue wear and tear on the equipment and saves fuel, plus it also prevents clogging this nation's highway system, according to the military.

The final destination of the military equipment on board this train was not available.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS An Army Oshkosh M1120 Hemtt military transport vehicle passes through Decatur on a Kansas City Southern military transport train heading south March 25. At least 75 cars were loaded with several different types of Army support vehicles from Humvees to backhoe tractors.

