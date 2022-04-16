SUN BELT

ASU 7, UALR 6

Arkansas State University earned its first Sun Belt Conference series win Friday night, holding off a University of Arkansas-Little Rock charge at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Jaylon Deshazier scored on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth inning to break a 6-6 tie after UALR (16-15, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference) had dug its way out of an early 5-0 hole. Tyler Jeans closed out the final 1 2/3 innings for the Red Wolves, grabbing the win a night after securing a save.

Jared Toler went 2 for 4 with 2 runs and 2 RBI plus a homer, to lead ASU (7-24, 2-12).

Miguel Soto homered for the Trojans and the hosts tied things at six apiece in the bottom of the eighth thanks to RBI from Jake Wright and Jorden Hussein.