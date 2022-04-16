Tools & Toys: StoveShelf and Savvy and Sorted Spice Jars

StoveShelf

What’s to love: I live in a place with a tiny kitchen — barely any counter or cabinet space. The Stoveshelf takes an unused space and makes it usable. I now have space for salt, pepper and other spices I use frequently.

What does it do: Using strong earth magnets, the shelf attaches easily and quickly to the top back of the stove. The shelf has a built in backstop to keep items from falling and is available in three sizes, 20, 24 and 30 inches. Match the shelf to the color of the stove with one of three finishes, stainless steel, white or black. The shelf is made in the USA and is easily removable making it perfect for renters. Prices start at $39.99. Visit stoveshelf.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

Savvy and Sorted Round Spice Jars

What’s to love: For those who love neat and organized herbs and spices, these simple jars look great on a shelf or in the pantry.

What does it do: A set includes 12 cylindrical 8.5 ounce jars with bamboo lids — available in black or natural— with silicone rings for an airtight seal. Personalize the jars with pre-printed labels (sold separately) in a variety of styles. The set of jars sells for $45.99. For more info or to see label styles go to savvyandsorted.com.