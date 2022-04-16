UAM board gets a look at school’s marketing effort

MONTICELLO -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello board of visitors convened for its annual meeting on Thursday, and Jeff Weaver, the school's vice chancellor for advancement and chief of staff, unveiled several components of the university's current marketing and student communication campaign.

In March, Peggy Doss, chancellor of UAM, mailed a welcome letter to all recently admitted fall 2022 students. The letter highlighted the university's efforts to connect prospective students with every financial resource available. UAM superscores the ACT and will now accept ACCUPLACER scores, as well. In 2021, UAM distributed over $17 million in need-based aid, and 96% of first-year students received some form of financial help. The university offers institutional scholarships up to $12,000 per year and annually awards an average of 1,400 private scholarships.

Throughout the meeting, Weaver outlined several additional efforts included in the campaign.

UAM is offering all fall 2022 first-time freshmen and new transfer students a $500 scholarship if they pre-register for classes on April 18, 19 or 20 and attend UAM during the fall 2022 semester. Weaver noted that terms and conditions may apply.

During the meeting, Weaver debuted a new commercial for UAM, which is part of a four-part commercial series that is available on UAM's YouTube channel, UAMonticello:

• UAM: Quality Education, Affordable Tuition.

• UAM: Admissions and Aid.

• UAM: Student Experience.

• UAM: The Right Choice.

The UAM board of visitors includes the following members: Linda Armour, Lake Village; Jim Daniels, McGehee; Roger George, Warren; J. Michael Jones, Dumas; Mellie Jo Owen, Monticello; Gregg Reep, Warren; Scott Saffold, Monticello; Jeremy Sparks, Alexander; and Michael Walker, Star City.

The board is recommended by the chancellor and approved by the University of Arkansas board of trustees. These members serve as advisers to the chancellor.