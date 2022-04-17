Events to dovetail with hip-hop exhibit





A number of events will be held in conjunction with the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center's temporary exhibit, "And the Beat Don't Stop: 50 Years of Hip-Hop." All events, unless otherwise indicated, will take place at the museum. For more information and for tickets, visit arkansasheritage.com/mosaic-templars-cultural-center:

◼️ Thursday: MTCC After Dark: Hip-Hop Edition, 5:30-8 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to come out, sport their favorite sneakers, network, get a special look at the "50 Years of Hip Hop" exhibit and learn more about its cultural influence. Entry is $15 in advance; $20 at the door. All proceeds will go to Mosaic Templars' Renovation Campaign in memory of the center's first historic sites manager, Kenneth Brown.

◼️ May 7: Custom Sneakers with Graffiti by Gabby, 11 a.m.-noon and 2-3 p.m.

Graffiti by Gabby has designed sneakers for WNBA standouts Sue Bird and Dawn Staley and comedian D.L. Hughley. Attendees will learn how to turn a basic shoe into a personal work of art, from choosing the correct paint to creating templates. Gabby will lead two sneaker customization workshops, an hour each, with limited seating. Tickets are $150 per person. Attendees will leave with a custom pair of sneakers. To reserve a seat, email brian.rodgers@arkansas.gov.

◼️ May 13, noon-1 p.m.: Chat & Chew: History on Your Plate

Marquese McFerguson, award-winning poet, hip-hop scholar and an assistant professor of intercultural communication at Florida Atlantic University, will discuss his top five albums and their cultural significance. The free event will be in person and virtual via Facebook live. Attendees will supply their own lunch.

◼️ May 13, 6-7 p.m.: My Top 5: A Community Conversation

McFerguson will host a community conversation focused on the cultural impact of hip-hop from the East Coast and West Coast to the Dirty South and all points in between. Decide on your top five albums and be ready to discuss. The event is free.

◼️ May 14, 1-2 p.m.: 4 Core & More: Elements of Hip-Hop

This hourlong presentation explains the many creative displays and expressions that make up the culture of hip-hop, including DJ-ing, graffiti, break dancing and emceeing, as well as attitude, fashion, "dropping science" and more. This free event will be presented in person and online via Facebook Live.

◼️ May 28, 10 a.m.-noon: And the Beat Don't Stop — Workshop, 4800 W. 10th St., Little Rock.

Dazz from the rock 'n soul female-fronted duo and band Dazz & Brie will lead a workshop designed to help kids 7-13 use their creativity to write hip-hop lyrics that they can perform at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center on June 25. This event is in partnership with the Arkansas Arts Council and the Hillary Rodham Clinton Library and Learning Center. Participation is free, but only 20 spots are available. Register at arkansasheritage.com/mosaic-templars-cultural-center.

◼️ June 25, 10 a.m.-noon: And the Beat Don't Stop — Performance

Attendees of the May 28 workshop will perform.

