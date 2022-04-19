Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Hot Springs girl

An Amber alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving the place where she worked in Hot Springs on Monday night, state police said.

Trynytee Case left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me Sweet Shoppe, 502 Central Ave., at approximately 9:15 p.m., according to a news release from state police.

Case and another coworker were walking to their vehicles parked a block away, according to the release. The two met with an unknown female standing near a parked vehicle, authorities said. The unknown female asked Case if she could use her phone, because she was lost and her parents were staying at a condo in Hot Springs, according to the release.

The female then stated she needed to use the GPS coordinates, and asked Case to walk closer to her vehicle, state police said.

The coworker went to get her vehicle, which was in a city-owned parking garage, the release states. When she returned, Case was nowhere to be located and was not answering her phone, according to the release.

Authorities said the friend called Case’s mother, who attempted to call her daughter numerous times.

According to the release, Case answered the phone and said, “everything is fine,” when a male voice was heard on the phone and demanded $10,000 for Case’s return. The phone went dead and no contact has been made since, state police said.

Case’s phone was pinged and last seen headed south on U.S. 7, south of Hot Springs, according to the release.

Case is described as a white female standing approximately 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighing roughly 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, state police said.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with the “Pour Some Sugar on Me” logo and legging-style pants with white tennis shoes, the release states.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Hot Springs Police Department at (501) 651-7711.