Militants fire rocket into Israel

JERUSALEM -- Palestinian militants fired a rocket Monday into southern Israel for the first time in months, in another escalation after clashes at a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem.

Israel said it intercepted the rocket and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Israel holds Gaza's militant Hamas rulers responsible for all such projectiles and usually launches airstrikes in their wake. It was the first such rocket fire since New Year's Eve.

Hours earlier, the leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group, which boasts an arsenal of rockets, had issued a brief warning, condemning Israeli "violations" in Jerusalem.

Ziad al-Nakhala, who is based outside the Palestinian territories, said threats to tighten an Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza imposed after Hamas seized power 15 years ago "can't silence us from what's happening in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank."

Israel has been the target of a "Hamas-led incitement campaign," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday ahead of the rocket fire.

Jordan and Egypt, which made peace with Israel decades ago and coordinate with it on security matters, have condemned its actions at the the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. It is the third holiest site in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

Jordan -- which serves as custodian of the site -- summoned Israel's charge d'affaires on Monday in protest.

Jordan's King Abdullah II discussed the violence with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, agreeing on "the need to stop all illegal and provocative Israeli measures" there, according to a statement. Jordan planned to convene a meeting of other Arab states on the issue.

Israel has been working to improve relations with Jordan over the past year and has recently normalized relations with other Arab states. But the latest tensions have brought renewed attention to the unresolved conflict with the Palestinians, which Israel has sought to sideline in recent years.

The U.S. State Department urged all sides to "exercise restraint, to avoid provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo" at the holy site. Spokesman Ned Price said U.S. officials were in touch with counterparts across the region to try and calm tensions.

U.N. Security Council scheduled a closed-door meeting on the tensions for today. The last serious and substantive peace talks collapsed more than a decade ago.

Israeli authorities say they have no intention of changing the status quo and police are enforcing a prohibition on animal sacrifices. Israel allows Jews to visit the site but not to pray there. In recent years large numbers of nationalist and religious Jews have regularly visited under police escort, angering the Palestinians and Jordan.

The military said Monday it arrested 11 Palestinians in operations across the territory overnight.

In a raid near Jenin, the army said dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks and explosives toward troops. Soldiers "responded with live ammunition toward the suspects who hurled explosive devices," the military said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said two men were hospitalized after being critically wounded. Two of the recent attackers came from in and around Jenin.

At least 26 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in recent weeks, according to an Associated Press count. Many had carried out attacks or were involved in clashes, but an unarmed woman and a lawyer who appears to have been a bystander were also among those killed.

IRAN'S RAISI ISSUES THREAT

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Monday warned that Israel will be targeted by his country's armed forces if it makes "the tiniest move" against Iran.

He spoke as talks stalled in Vienna over a deal to rein in Iran's nuclear capabilities, which Tehran says are used for peaceful purposes. Israel opposes a deal, saying it does not do enough to curb Iran's nuclear program or its military activities across the region. Israeli officials have said they will unilaterally do what's necessary to protect their country.

Raisi addressed Israel directly during a speech at an annual parade of Iran's armed forces, which showcased jet fighters, helicopters, drones and air defense systems as well as military tanks, missiles and naval vessels.

"If the tiniest move by you happens against nation of Iran, center of the Zionist regime will be destination of our armed forces," Raisi said, referring to Tel Aviv.

Raisi did not elaborate but said Iran watches any move by Israel "closely."

He said the army managed to improve its nuclear capabilities despite years of sanctions on the country over Tehran's nuclear program.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Krauss, Ilan Ben Zion, Omar Akour, Fares Akram, Matthew Lee, Jennifer Peltz and staff members of The Associated Press.