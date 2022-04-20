Fayetteville Roots festival announces lineup





The Fayetteville Roots festival lineup was announced this morning. The three days of "music and food and community" will be Aug. 25-27 around Fayetteville's downtown square with late night shows at George's Majestic Lounge, Maxine's and Roots HQ. The festival will also feature local, regional and national chef collaborations and restaurant takeovers.

Providing music this year are The Wood Brothers, Taj Mahal, Bettye Lavette, North Mississippi Allstars, Brady Blad Sr. & The Hallelujah Train, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, Joe Purdy, Samantha Crain, Radio Free Honduras, Melissa Carper, Dead Horses, The Brother Brothers, The Honey Dewdrops, Tray Wellington, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Sad Daddy, Fireside Collective, J Wagner, Sons of Otis Malone, Meadow Makers, Shannon Wurst, Reggie James Gospel and Rachel Ammons.

As always, the festival is hosted by Bryan and Bernice Hembree of Smokey and the Mirror and Chef Jerrmy Gawthrop of Woodstone Pizza.

Tickets and more information are available at fayettevilleroots.org.

Taj Mahal will headline the Fayetteville Roots Festival which runs Aug. 25-27. (Courtesy Photo)





