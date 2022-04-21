Arkansas' active covid case numbers return to March levels

Arkansas’ count of active coronavirus cases, or cases that are still considered infectious, rose for the second consecutive day on Thursday, reaching its highest level this month.

The number of new covid-19 cases rose by 146, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health. It was the month's second-largest one-day increase, behind Wednesday's 192 new cases.

Arkansas also added six more coronavirus deaths to the official total on Thursday, raising the state's death toll from the disease to 11,366.

With new covid-19 cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases state officials consider active increased by 51 to 1,147, according to data from the state Health Department. It was the largest total since March 30.

Since the pandemic began, Arkansas has recorded 834,699 covid cases. Of those, 821,950 are considered recovered.

Arkansas' covid hospitalizations held steady at 51, but the numbers of those patients on ventilators or in intensive care both rose to one-week highs. The Health Department reported 26 covid patients in intensive care, up from 25 on Wednesday, as well as 16 ventilators in use, up from 15 on Wednesday.

State officials have recorded a total of 5,119,250 vaccine doses administered in the state. About 55.7% of the eligible population is now considered fully immunized.

