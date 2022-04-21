The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 20, 2022

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-323. Keith Dixon v. Holly Dixon and Tyler Van Dyke, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-343. Howard Friday v. MCSA, LLC, d/b/a Medical Center of South Arkansas; Roderick Boyd; and Locum Leaders, LLC, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-21-283. Joshua Haeber v. Katerina Day, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-19-772. Kristin Ann Lauren Potter v. Russell Lowell Potter II, from Benton County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-117. Eva McCann, Lola May Covell, and Irene Mendes v. William Randal Cross, Laura Lea Cross, and Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, FLCA, from Saline County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-21-511. Tina Schultz v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Carroll County Circuit Court, Eastern District. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-21-138. James David v. Brittany David, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Vaught, J., agrees. Gruber, J., concurs.

CV-21-295. Southern Tire Mart, LLC; and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., TPA v. Jose Perez, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-21-192. Brandon Westbrook v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Dismissed. Barrett and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-21-541. Shannon Tate v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-21-248. Romelia Morales v. Juan Arias, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.