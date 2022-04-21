The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.
PROCEEDINGS OF April 20, 2022
JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER
CV-21-323. Keith Dixon v. Holly Dixon and Tyler Van Dyke, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.
JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON
CV-21-343. Howard Friday v. MCSA, LLC, d/b/a Medical Center of South Arkansas; Roderick Boyd; and Locum Leaders, LLC, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.
JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN
CV-21-283. Joshua Haeber v. Katerina Day, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree
JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN
CV-19-772. Kristin Ann Lauren Potter v. Russell Lowell Potter II, from Benton County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.
JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH
CV-21-117. Eva McCann, Lola May Covell, and Irene Mendes v. William Randal Cross, Laura Lea Cross, and Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, FLCA, from Saline County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.
JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER
CV-21-511. Tina Schultz v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Carroll County Circuit Court, Eastern District. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.
JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON
CV-21-138. James David v. Brittany David, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Vaught, J., agrees. Gruber, J., concurs.
CV-21-295. Southern Tire Mart, LLC; and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., TPA v. Jose Perez, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.
JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN
CR-21-192. Brandon Westbrook v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Dismissed. Barrett and Vaught, JJ., agree.
JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT
CV-21-541. Shannon Tate v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.
JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT
CV-21-248. Romelia Morales v. Juan Arias, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.