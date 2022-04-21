Arkansas joins 25 states in effort to address border security

A coalition of 26 Republican-led states including Arkansas will share resources to address border security, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday.

"There is a crisis on our southern border and we need urgent action," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

Participating states in the American Governors' Border Strike Force will pool resources to combat criminal organizations, according to a news release from the Republican National Committee.

Hutchinson said in his tweet the group would provide coordination and intelligence sharing on border security "where it's so urgently needed."

"With the American Governors' Border Strike Force, Republican governors including Asa Hutchinson are doing what failing Democrats won't do: protecting our nation from the criminals, gangs, drug smugglers, human traffickers and even terrorists streaming across the border," Republican National Committee spokesperson Savannah Viar said in a news release.

In a statement later Tuesday, Hutchinson said a resource commitment had not yet been determined.

"We will work closely with our partners in Texas, Arizona and the other participating states to make a determination as to the best way Arkansas can coordinate and assist in the coming days and weeks," he said.