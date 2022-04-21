Sections
Friends of the Siloam Springs Library holding annual Dogwood sale

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Thomas Raith loves the books for toddlers section of the Bookstore at the Library.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- There's something for everyone at the Dogwood book sale, according to the Friends of the Siloam Springs Library Foundation.

The organization will once again hold its annual book sale this weekend as part of the Dogwood Festival on Friday through Sunday.

The sale will run from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Siloam Springs Public Library.

Hundreds of used books, DVDs and CDs will be on sale for buy one, get one free. Included in the inventory are many children's books, vintage/rare books and a wide variety from every genre, organizers said.

  photo  Photo submitted Sue Heinsohn finds a book in the Bookstore at the Library,
  
  photo  Photo submitted Lizzie, Edie, and Zeb Raith look over the selection of children's books at the Bookstore at the Library.
  
  photo  Photo submitted Ansley Raith shows daughter, Edie, something she might like at the Bookstore at the Library.
  

