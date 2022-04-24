Carin Schoppmeyer: Heart Ball keeps the beat

At a Glance

Success Stories Luncheon

Who: Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas

What: The group celebrated participants successes and a Fayetteville location.

When: April 7

Where: Bailey Center at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville

Information: (479) 877-6910 or northwestarkansas@dressforsuccess.org

Heart Ball: Keep the Beat

Who: American Heart Association

What: Some 800 American Heart Association supporters helped the nonprofit organization raise $800,000.

When: April 8

Where: Rogers Convention Center

Next: Go Red for Women, May 17 and Paint the Town Red, June 17

Information: (501) 707-6600

The Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas Success Stories Brunch on April 7 drew a packed house for the in-person return of the fundraiser at the Mount Sequoyah Bailey Center in Fayetteville.

The luncheon was a chance to celebrate Dress for Success participants, such as guest speaker Arie Harrelson, and the addition of a Fayetteville boutique, which opened last July. Organizers say getting to the Rogers location in Frisco Station Mall in Rogers had posed an obstacle for many participants. The Fayetteville location is housed in the Squire Jehagen Outreach Center.

The nonprofit organization outfits unemployed or underemployed women when they attain job interviews. The women work with an image consultant at the Dress for Success boutiques, then are outfitted with a suit and accessories from the boutique's stock of donated, gently used women's business and business-casual attire, shoes, belts, purses and jewelry.

Along with professional clothing, the group provides career services such as resume assistance, mock interviews and career coaching.

Since the local chapter's formation in 2013, Dress for Success NWA has served 2,249 women with more than 3,000 programs and services -- touching approximately 13,500 lives when factoring in their children and families, according to dfsnwa.org.

Upcoming opportunities to help support Dress for Success include the Tour de BBQ on June 4 and the Tour de Tacos on Sept. 10; cycling events in Bentonville; and the Little Black Dress Dinner Party on Oct. 6.

Those gathering in support of Dress for Success included Kim Lindsey, Tracy Lieberman, Frank Niles, Amy Sorrell, Rose Sparrow, Monique Jones, Carla Thompson, Mancy Macke, Jennifer Yurachek, Casey Hamaker, Anne Jackson, Andrea Thorpe, Tia Odom, Enid Olde, Micki Bauman, Barbara Noland, Kim Johnson, Susan Jamerson and Lolly Greenwood.

The "Keep the Beat" Heart Ball on April 8 at the Rogers Convention Center, with the help of sponsors and 800 guests, brought in more than $800,000 for the American Heart Association. Tom McDonald of Bayer Healthcare and Venessa Yates of Walmart served as this year's co-chairmen of the fundraiser.

For the evening's Open Your Heart campaign for research funding, Brian Christianson, heart disease survivor, with his wife Lisa, shared their experience with heart disease with those gathered.

The 2021-22 class of Sweethearts was presented at this year's ball. The girls are high school sophomores "who actively participate in a program designed to empower a new generation with lifesaving knowledge while developing a genuine commitment to lifelong heart health, community service and leadership." This year's class of 38 raised more than $70,000 for research and advances.

Next up for the group is the Northwest Arkansas Go Red Luncheon, which will be May 17 at the Rogers Convention Center, followed by Paint the Town Red on June 17 at JJ's Live in Fayetteville.

Those helping keep the beat with the American Heart Association included Ed Morgan, Nancy Ellis-Grimwood and Kent Grimwood, Pam and Clark Tyndall, Catie Beth and Jacob Doyle, Caylie Buhagiar and James Alexander, Misty and Rick Sauls, Maggie and Jonathon Martin, Maggie and Justin McDonald, Charlotte and Rick Wedding, Bridget and Jamey Ullmer, Beth Nepstad, Debbie Bodnar, Connie Christianson and Mary Anne and David Lattanzio.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Andrea Thorpe (from left), Tia Odom, Jennifer Yurachek, Mandy Macke, Casey Hamaker, Anne Jackson and Enid Olde help support Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas at the Success Stories Luncheon on April 7 at the Bailey Center at Mt. Sequoyah in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jonathan and Maggie Martin (from left), Heart Ball Co-chairman Tom McDonald, Maggie and Justin McDonald and Charlotte and Rick Wedding gather at the fundraiser. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Heart Ball Co-chairwoman Vanessa and Hall Yates enjoy the American Heart Association fundraiser. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Rose Sparrow (from left), Monique Jones and Carla Thompson help support Dress for Success on April 7. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Kim Lindsey (from left), Tracy Lieberman, Arie Harrelson, Julie Gilbreth, Rachel Osborn Cox and Frank Niles stand for a photo at the Success Stories Luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jamey and Bridget Ullmer (from left), Reece Christianson, Rielyn Christianson, Lisa and Brian Christianson, Beth Nepstad, Debbie Bodnar and Connie Christianson enjoy the Heart Ball. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



David and Mary Anne Lattanzio stand for a photo at the Heart Ball. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Micki Bauman (from left), Barbara Noland, Kim Johnson, Susan Jamerson and Lolly Greenwood enjoy the Success Stories Luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

